Residents call on MP Andrew Griffith to vote for landmark Climate and Nature Bill

Residents in Arundel and South Downs are calling on local MP Andrew Griffith to vote for a landmark piece of environmental legislation at its second reading on 24 January 2025. Members of Greening Steyning, Sussex Green Living, and South East Climate Alliance gathered this weekend for a photo opp to raise awareness about the Climate and Nature Bill (or “CAN” Bill).

If made law the CAN Bill would ensure that the UK has a joined up, science-led and people-powered plan to tackle climate change and nature loss, together. It is currently supported by 187 MPs, 372 local councils, 1,000 organisations, and over 1,200 leading UK climate and nature scientists.

The CAN Bill is being championed by Dr Roz Savage MP (Lib Dems), a longtime environmental campaigner and world record breaking solo ocean rower. She is supported by 11 co-sponsors from Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems, Greens, Plaid Cymru, and SNP.

Carrie Cort, founder and CEO of Sussex Green Living, says: “We’re calling on our MP Andrew Griffith to vote for this landmark legislation on Friday 24 January when it has its Second Reading. Andrew was the UK’s Net Zero Business Champion and we know he cares about tackling the climate-nature crisis. Now he has a chance to turn those words into action by voting for the Climate and Nature Bill. Seeing our MP lead the way on this would fill me, and many, many other local voters, with hope.

‘In 2016 I was truly honoured to train with the former VP of the US, Al Gore. I am now part of his Climate Reality Leadership Corp, a global network of 3.5 million people working in all sectors every level helping build a just and sustainable true net zero future. There are 5 Climate Reality Leaders working in West Sussex and it would be fantastic to see Andrew Griffith MP be a climate leader by backing this Bill – which enshrines existing international commitments made under Sir David Cameron and Rishi Sunak’s premierships into UK law.

‘With the outcome of the US election we could feel disheartened and down beaten, but we are surrounded by solutions and people committed to building a happy, healthy and prosperous world for future generations and our natural World. As Al Gore said only this week, we need to “find bipartisan solutions to the climate crisis that create jobs, promote prosperity and safeguard the future of humanity”.’

The Climate and Nature Bill requires the Government to deliver a joined-up strategy to tackle the intertwined climate and ecological emergency. This means integrating existing, siloed climate and biodiversity plans—and aligning the Government’s targets with the UK’s international commitments to (1) limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, and (2) halt and reverse nature loss by 2030. Neither of these essential targets are currently locked in UK law.

In September over 1,200 UK climate and nature scientists – including 5 Nobel Prize winners – wrote to every MP in Parliament urging them to get behind the CAN Bill. It comes as the globe is being ravaged by record rainfall and deadly floods from Central Europe to Mexico to the US, all made worse by the impact of man-made climate change. Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned that this winter will bring devastating floods to homes and businesses across the UK.

Dr Amy McDonnell from Zero Hour, the campaign team supporting the CAN Bill says: “The Climate and Nature Bill is our last, best chance to ensure that the UK rises to the challenge of the crisis we’re facing. Previous governments have already pledged, alongside 196 other nations, to achieve the 2030 targets the Bill would make law. But at present, these targets aren’t legally binding and our existing legislation isn’t robust enough to ensure they’re met. The CAN Bill, written by scientists, will enable the UK to do everything it has promised and ensure a liveable future for all. These residents are desperate for their MP to vote for it and I hope he’ll be present at the historic debate on Friday 24 January.”

Horsham constituents are also planning a family friendly photo call at the bandstand in Horsham, Carfax on Friday 15 November at 1pm, where they hope Liberal Democrat John Milne MP will join them and confirm that he is attending the second reading of the Bill. They respectfully ask that there are no other group banners and logos, only beautiful placards showing the urgent need for our Government to back this bill.

For more on the Climate and Nature Bill: zerohour.uk/