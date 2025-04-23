Residents celebrate a joyful Easter Weekend at Guild Care’s Caer Gwent Home in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Caer Gwent, Guild Care’s much-loved, purpose-built care home in Worthing, enjoyed a busy Easter weekend filled with celebrations, creativity - and even a Harley Davidson!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events at Caer Gwent began on Good Friday with a live service giving residents the chance to reflect and worship together from the comfort of their home. That afternoon saw the launch of a new cooking club, where residents gathered in the newly refurbished dining room to make chocolate Easter nests topped with mini eggs and decorative chicks, which were then given to visiting families.

Easter Saturday brough excitement to the Piano Lounge for the annual Caer Gwent Easter Raffle. The top prize was a beautifully arranged Easter Hamper kindly donated by Angelina, whose mother Hilary lives at Caer Gwent. The lucky winners were sisters Mary and Jo, both residents, who were delighted with their hamper. The raffle raised an impressive £250 which will go towards funding Guild Care’s Holland House community hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the weekend’s events, resident Peggy welcomed her sons and grandson, who arrived on classic motorbikes, including a Triumph, a Harley Davidson, and an Aprilla. The visit sparked fond memories among residents, especially those who’d once ridden motorbikes themselves.

Mary and Jo, sisters living at Guild Care's Caer Gwent, were delighted to win first prize, a huge hamper, in the popular care home's Easter Raffle.

The weekend also saw creativity flourish as residents decorated Easter bonnets amid much chatter, with volunteer Trudi joining the fun. The winner was drawn at random and the owner of the winning hat was Sue who was delighted to receive a bouquet of flowers. Fellow resident Heather said, “This is meant to be and couldn’t have gone to a better person!”

Health and Wellbeing Coordinator Sammy Paynter, who organised the activities, said, “It was such a wonderful few days – I love my job! You could really feel the happiness in the home, with everyone sharing laughter and memories while getting creative or just enjoying the company. Watching everyone come together and enjoy these moments made it feel so special.”

On Easter Day, residents enjoyed a themed quiz and a talk on Easter traditions from around the world. Some residents then spent time out with family, while others shared a special Easter lunch at Caer Gwent. The day concluded with an uplifting celebration service from Hazel.

Sammy added, “It was a fantastic Easter weekend and now we’re already looking forward to making more memories at our VE Day celebrations!”