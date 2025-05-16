Residents’ concerns over speeding in Colgate

Colgate’s volunteers were out this week with their Community Speedwatch.

The equipment was funded by Colgate Parish Council amid concerns of increased speeds in a village that has a primary school, pre-school, and unbelievably no pedestrian crossing.

Residents and groups have recently raised concerns over increased speeds and traffic volumes. Lead volunteer Steve Garley said, ‘Up to 3000 vehicles pass through Colgate on weekdays, with many significantly breaking the speed limit of 30mph.’

During the hour-long Speedwatch session, nineteen vehicles were recorded at speeds over 35mph in the 30mph zone, with a highest recorded speed of 47mph. Volunteer and resident Sam Raby said, ‘Sussex Police assisted with our training and as a resident of Colgate, the dangers posed by speeding are a key concern for everyone. I know that nearby Rusper are pushing for a reduction to 20mph in the village, which I fully support.’ On one occasion, Colgate’s Speedwatch team recorded a speed of 67mph, but even speeds of 40mph almost double the chance of fatal injury, compared to 30mph.

Community Speedwatch volunteer, local resident Sam Raby, monitoring traffic speeds.

From Roffey the speed limit goes from 40mph to 30mph, as you approach Colgate, but as you leave Colgate towards Pease Pottage the speed limit goes back to 60 mph. Steve commented, ‘Colgate’s fixed Speed Indicator Device once recorded a speed of 92mph’, in the village 30mph zone.' Residents want West Sussex County Council to reduce the speed to 40mph on all the roads approaching the village.

While Community Speedwatch teams cannot issue fines, they report their findings to the police, with letters issued to vehicle owners. Repeated offences or dangerous high speeds may result in police visits. Steve and Sam commented, ‘The aim is to raise awareness and encourage more responsible driving.'