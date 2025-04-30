Residents from East Hoathly care home attend Uckfield mayor's reception

Residents and staff at Lydfords Care Home got dressed up last weekend and attended the Mayors reception in Uckfield as surprise for the Uckfield Mayor, Councillor Bedwell.

Everyone got dressed in their evening wear to attend the event. The night was great fun with drinks, food, dancing and live music. It was a very special night as the residents’ families also attended the evening and the team at Lydfords arranged for the residents to go to surprise their family members.

Anthony, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Lydfords. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ and their families dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy everyone was and to be able to enjoy such a special evening together – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”