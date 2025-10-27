Residents from Shoreham care home enjoy a gentlemen’s pub outing

Laughter, clinking glasses, and the comforting aroma of a traditional pub filled the air as residents from Kingsland House Shoreham enjoyed a delightful afternoon at The Cricketers in Southwick.

The outing, organised by the home’s activities team, was more than just a trip — it was a chance for some of the male residents to relive fond memories of community gatherings, share stories over a pint, and enjoy the simple pleasure of good company.

For many, the visit brought back cherished moments from their younger years, when the local pub was a hub for friendship and connection. One resident said with a smile, “It feels just like old times — the laughter, the chatter, and the warmth of being together.”

Staff ensured everyone was comfortable and catered for, with accessible transport, cosy seating and even a game or 2 of pool and plenty of promises to return soon. It can be tricky to find activities more suited to the male residents but a game of pool and a pint was certainly a winner!

Residents enjoying a game of pool

General Manager, Ana Hyne, said: “These outings are about more than just a change of scenery — they’re about joy, belonging, and making new memories while celebrating old ones.”

The team is already planning the next adventure, proving that age is no barrier to enjoying life’s little pleasures. There is also talk of bringing pub nights to the home so watch this space!

Kingsland House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Kingsland House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 69 residents from respite care to long term stays.