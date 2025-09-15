Residents from Shoreham care home pay visit to galleon

Residents from Kingsland House care home in Shoreham were filled with joy during their visits to the Spanish Galleon. Residents were able to see the wonderful ship in person, and had a chance to enjoy a brilliant couple of trips to see the replica 16th century Spanish Galleon Andalucía visiting Shoreham Harbour recently

With a gentlemen’s outing one day and a ladies’ outing on another, our residents loved seeing the ship, strolling to the locks for a different view, and then relaxing at Port Kitchen Cafe while watching the younger generations climb aboard to explore in their hundreds!

Outings like this show how much our minibus means to residents—giving them the freedom to get out, explore, feel a part of the wider community and share new experiences together

The Galleon is an accurate replica of a 16th-17th century galleon, the only one now that sails in present days and has sailed all over the world since its launch in 2010. These ships were the type of vessel used by the Spanish Crown for maritime expeditions and establishing trade routes across the Spanish empire for centuries to the Americas and Asia.

Ana Hyne General Manager of Kingsland House said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their days out at Shoreham Harbour to this wonderful ship. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, residents were able to see this wonderful replica and reminisce. They had great weather for the outing and enjoyed their time there.”

Kingsland House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Kingsland House provides residential care and dementia care for 69 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Ana Hyne General Manager at Kingsland House on01273 440019 or [email protected]