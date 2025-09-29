Residents invited to enjoy Hailsham Country Park during the autumn season

Do you enjoy the outside life? The Town Council has launched another campaign to encourage residents to visit Hailsham Country Park and enjoy the beauty of the autumn season.

The Council–maintained Country Park, situated off Gleneagles Drive, covers approximately 22 acres and incorporates woodland, a recreational grass area, two ponds and a lake. A water course skirts the open field area and all–weather footpaths can be found throughout the park to encourage people of all ages to enjoy this precious open space area.

Features of Hailsham Country Park

+ Fishing: The Hailsham Country Park Lake (off Gleneagles Drive) and Hempstead Pond (adjacent to Tilehurst Wood) are both stocked with a variety of fish, including carp, bream, roach, rudd, tench, perch and pike. The Southdown & Hydneye Community Angling Club (SHCAC) manages the lease of the lake and pond and there isn’t currently a closed season, although if there are signs of spawning, the lake and pond may be temporarily closed.

Hailsham Country Park

+ Woodland Areas: The park’s woodlands feature a rich selection of tree species, such as birch, oak, ash, maple and wild cherry, with abundant wildlife including voles, mice, lizards and weasels.

+ Access and Parking: The park is easily accessible via two free car parks, located off Holyhead Close and Gleneagles Drive. Ample directional signage is posted throughout the park to guide visitors.

“Offering a peaceful and relaxing environment and with so much to offer, the Country Park is an ideal place to get away from it all,” said Operations & Facilities Manager, Tony Lee. “Residents and visitors can bring their family and do a spot of fishing at the Gleneagles lake during the angling season, jog, cycle, spot wildlife, exercise their dog or encourage their children to let off steam using the open space to have a run around!”

Recent and Ongoing Improvements

Hailsham Country Park

In recent years, the Town Council has made several notable improvements to the park, including the construction of a new path around Wentworth Pond and the resurfacing of pathways around the lake to ensure greater accessibility for those with mobility needs. These upgrades reflect the Council’s dedication to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone.

Additionally, the Council has planted a variety of new trees across the park as part of its long-term environmental objectives. The newly planted trees include species such as flowering cherries, rowans, gingko and liquidambars, contributing to the park’s biodiversity and enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

The thinning out of trees has been carried out adjacent to the park at Wentworth Wood, to improve the site and ground cover of natural flora and fauna.

With this commitment in mind, the Town Council has recently carried out much-needed fence repairs around the park. This essential work will help maintain the park’s integrity and safety, ensuring that both residents and visitors can continue to enjoy this peaceful green space without concern.

Hailsham Country Park

A Well-Maintained, Safe Public Space

The park’s high level of maintenance by the Town Council’s works staff ensures that the area remains a clean, safe and enjoyable space for all. Regular checks, upkeep and repairs are carried out to preserve the park’s natural beauty and ensure it is a place people can trust for relaxation and recreation.

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee, commented: “We maintain several acres of public space across Hailsham, which includes everything from formal parks and recreation grounds to areas of grass, ponds and lakes. It’s our priority to provide the community with a clean and safe environment to enjoy, and we are pleased to have carried out further improvements in recent months – including necessary fence repairs – continuing to provide a safe and accessible space for everyone to enjoy.”