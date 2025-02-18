Residents invited to have their say on plans for new homes in Uckfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey is inviting the local community to view and comment on its plans for 100 new homes on land off Seghers Place, Uckfield

The homebuilder’s proposals include a mix of one and two bedroom maisonettes and two to five bedroom houses, as well as a new play area and amenity space. In addition, 35% of the homes proposed will be provided as affordable housing.

The land is part of a wider area that has been allocated for development by Wealden District Council. Feedback from local residents will help to shape the proposals before a full planning application is submitted to Wealden District Council this spring.

If the proposals are approved, Taylor Wimpey will make financial contributions to the District Council to support local infrastructure and facilities.

An indicative illustration of how the proposed homes could look

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey South East, said: “It’s important to us that we listen to the views of the local community as we develop our plans for new homes on land off Seghers Place. The site will provide much needed new homes and we encourage people to take a look at our website for further details and provide us with their feedback.”

The developers plans for land off Seghers Place can be viewed online at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/uckfieldconsultation. Feedback can be submitted via the website or by emailing [email protected]. The consultation period will end at midnight on Tuesday 25th February 2025.