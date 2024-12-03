Residents invited to 'What Can I Join in Hailsham?' New Year Resolution event

Are you looking to start a new hobby, take part in some volunteer work or meet new people in the area in 2025?

Residents in Hailsham are invited to attend a special New Year Resolution event at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday 25th January, from 10am to 1pm, which will showcase local community groups, clubs and voluntary organisations in the Hailsham area.

The event, organised by the Hailsham Community Groups Forum (Hailsham Forward), is open to everyone to attend and representatives from local community groups will be on hand to answer questions about what they do and how new members and/or volunteers can benefit from joining them.

Organisations attending the event include Hailsham U3A, Environment Hailsham, Hailsham Youth Service, Hailsham FM, East Sussex Health Walks and Wealden Citizens' Advice.

What Can I Join in Hailsham event (January 2024 event)

"It’s the people of Hailsham that really make our town such a wonderful place to live and work," said Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook."One of the best ways to meet new people and benefit from new experiences is through joining one of the many clubs and community groups around the town. Therefore, I encourage residents to come along to this special event, find out more about the groups operating in the local area and perhaps join one or more of them!"

Cllr Alexa Clarke, Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee commented: "Nearly everybody makes New Year resolutions to join or do something. Whether it’s to sign up to a gym, join a dieting class, enrol in a course, join a club, start a new hobby, meet new people and get out more… or do something of benefit in your community."

"By joining a local community group or club, you can find out about our town’s history and wildlife, drive a bus as a Cuckmere Bus volunteer, take up bowling, meet new people, take part in a variety of sports, or perhaps even assist our local community radio station – Hailsham FM – as a behind-the-scenes helper. The opportunities are unlimited."

For more information about the New Year Resolution event please call 01323 841702 or by email: [email protected].