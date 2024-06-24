Residents updated on new Vicarage Field public toilet facility

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the installation of two modular public conveniences and a Changing Places disabled unit in Vicarage Field in March, the Town Council is updating residents on the expected completion of the project and eventual opening of the premises later this year.

The new public conveniences in Vicarage Field, which was formerly used as a bicycle storage facility, will be opened and available to use once the necessary water/service connections have been carried out successfully.

The Town Council is currently experiencing a delay in securing the necessary water connection due to obtaining the necessary permissions from landowners, and councillors will be convening on Wednesday [26 June] for its next Assets Management Committee meeting to discuss the issue further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Town Council spokesperson said: "We acknowledge the importance of public conveniences availability, and the only task remaining on this very exciting journey is the connection of water to the unit, which is currently delayed due to issues relating to ownership of the footpath near the facility and linked to that, the required water supply.

New Public toilet facility in Vicarage Field, Hailsham.

"The town centre public toilet project has been a challenging one from the outset, firstly to agree a suitable location and secondly the associated management plan for the essential facilities.

"We hope the necessary service connections will be carried out as soon as possible. The Town Council will work to the best of its ability to achieve this goal, however, we hope residents will remain patient and appreciate the reason for the delay in opening the facility."

Furthermore, following recent enquiries and concerns expressed on social media, the Town Council would like reassure residents that, once the toilet block has opened to the public, a radar key/lock will only be required for use of the larger Changing Places facility. The radar locks on the other two (modular) facilities will be deactivated immediately after opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The external look of the new facilities fits in with the street scene and, internally, comprises an electronic hoist, a rise-and-fall changing table, shower toilet and wash basin, all of which are totally accessible.

The Town Council agreed to the installation of a Changing Places facility in January 2022, which are designed in a way so that they are completely accessible and provide sufficient space and equipment for people with multiple and complex disabilities, or who are not able to use a toilet independently.

The installation of the new facility in Vicarage Field was funded from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), amidst a high-profile national campaign over the past few years to increase the numbers of these specialist public conveniences.

The green light for the project came as good news for residents and visitors to the town, taking into account the decision made by the Town Council not to renew the lease on the former Cortlandt stable block building toilet facility in North Street, on cost grounds.