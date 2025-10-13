Restart a Heart Day: Local leisure centres to host free CPR workshops in collaboration with Crawley Town Lifesaving Club

Leisure centres in Crawley are offering free CPR training on Thursday October 16, in honour of Restart a Heart Day.

Managed by award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active, in partnership with Crawley Borough Council, the leisure centres will work in collaboration with the prestigious Crawley Town Lifesaving Club to deliver the essential CPR training.

The free sessions, which will be led by a qualified first aid trainer, will take place at K2 Crawley and Bewbush Centre.

There will be a number of slots available throughout the day at K2 Crawley, with sessions between 9:30am and 10:15am, 2:30pm and 3:30pm, and 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Bewbush Centre will also offer one session between 12pm and 1pm.

K2 Crawley

Each session will focus on how to carry out CPR and use a defibrillator when someone is having a cardiac arrest.

The lifesaving procedure can more than double someone’s chances of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which affects more than 30,0000 people every year in the UK.

Led by the Resuscitation Council UK, Restart a Heart Day is an annual initiative that aims to equip the nation with the knowledge and skills to save a life.

Jon Hodgson, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We believe that everyone should have access to basic CPR skills. You never know when a medical emergency could happen, so being prepared is vital. That’s why we’re pleased to be hosting these free training sessions, and we hope to see many people from the local community attending to learn this lifesaving skill.”

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for residents to learn a skill that could save a life. Whether you're a parent, carer, coach or just someone who wants to be prepared, these sessions are open to everyone and could make a real difference in an emergency.”

Those wanting to attend can simply turn up and drop in to the sessions.