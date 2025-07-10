Restoration of the late Inspector Arthur Walls' headstone

On Friday the 18th July at 3pm at Ocklynge Cemetery, Eastbourne there will be a ceremony to unveil the restored headstone of Inspector Walls who was murdered in Eastbourne in 1912.

It will be attended by representatives of the Chief Constable of Sussex, the Police Federation and Tookey Memorials who restored the stone. Also in attendance will be volunteers from Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery who organised this restoration.

I have included the information we have on the Notable Graves section of our website and a photo of the restored stone.

Kind regards.

Inspector Walls' funeral procession.

Shirley Moth

Membership Secretary

Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery

Inspector Arthur Walls

Arthur Walls

(Murdered Police Inspector)

On 9th October 1912, Arthur Walls, a Police Parade Inspector, was called to a house in South Cliff Avenue. A man had been seen on the porch above the door attempting to enter the house. Inspector Walls attended, called up at the man “Here old chap, come down” but was answered by two shots, one hit him in the leg followed by a fatal shot to the chest.

The Chief Constable authorized officers to carry firearms whilst they searched the area. Police took plaster casts of a number of footprints in the garden, found a cloth cap nearby and used bloodhounds to follow trails. The murderer George MacKay alias John Williams was arrested and later executed for the crime.

Inspector Walls was buried here on 16th October. It was a massive funeral and thousands of people lined to route of the parade through the town centre where the shops closed in a mark of respect.