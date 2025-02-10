Result! Nusrat Ghani MP helps secure improvements to mobile coverage at Wadhurst train station

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has welcomed improvements made by O2 to increase mobile service coverage at Wadhurst train station.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lack of sufficient mobile phone coverage at Wadhurst train station is an issue that is often raised by local residents and commuters using the station. Not only is this a matter of concern for passenger safety, given the remote location of the train station, but it causes further difficulties regarding online ticket purchases, paying for station car park or calling a taxi.

Nusrat has recently convened a meeting with representatives of Southeastern to discuss what more can be done to deliver better mobile service coverage or Wi-Fi network at the station to improve passenger experience and safety. Additionally, representations have been made to major network providers to explore what measures can be put in place to increase connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having investigated the matter with its network engineering team, it was confirmed that O2 has recently installed a microcell at the station. A microcell is a low powered cell site deployed to serve a building or a similarly small area, so in this case, it will enhance coverage at the train station and significantly improve coverage for its customers.

Nusrat Ghani MP with Kevin Warn, General Manager at Southeastern and Cllr Bob Standley, during a recent visit to the station.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Wadhurst train station is an important local asset, connecting local residents with London and neighbouring areas. However, I am aware of the issues regarding mobile phone coverage and lack of Wi-Fi at the station, which are of concern to local commuters. I have made enquiries and representations to several service providers, and I’m pleased to have secured improvements from O2. I look forward to my upcoming meeting with representatives from Vodafone to discuss what more can be done to get the situation improved.”