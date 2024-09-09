Retired Eastbourne teacher publishes new children's book
Peter's father died in 1952 when he was eight and he is still surprised at how little suppport he and his sister were given.
Mum was distraught and, apart from not being allowed to go to the funeral, no one - not even close relatives or teachers - spoke about the death.
Fortunately things are better now and there are charities and counselling services that do a great job. But of course, some children are neglected and still feel isolated and uncertain about their place in this new world.
Peter finally decided he would write about some children who do get support, not just from each other but also from Dad, their friends and school teachers.
Twins Tom and Maisie are starting a new school in Year 8. How will they cope? Will they make new friends? Where will they find happiness again?
The book tells the story of that first year, its challenges, its sadness, its fun, its hope. The book is published by Austin Macauley and is available on Amazon.
