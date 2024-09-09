Retired Eastbourne teacher publishes new children's book

Peter Stone is an 80 years-old retired teacher who lives in Eastbourne. He has written a book called 'Tom and Maisie' which has been recently published and which he hopes will help children who have lost a parent - as well as educating society at large about a very particular bereavement (the Childhood Bereavement network estimates that nearly 27,000 parents die each year in the UK.)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter's father died in 1952 when he was eight and he is still surprised at how little suppport he and his sister were given.

Mum was distraught and, apart from not being allowed to go to the funeral, no one - not even close relatives or teachers - spoke about the death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately things are better now and there are charities and counselling services that do a great job. But of course, some children are neglected and still feel isolated and uncertain about their place in this new world.

Pete proudly shows off the book.

Peter finally decided he would write about some children who do get support, not just from each other but also from Dad, their friends and school teachers.

Twins Tom and Maisie are starting a new school in Year 8. How will they cope? Will they make new friends? Where will they find happiness again?

The book tells the story of that first year, its challenges, its sadness, its fun, its hope. The book is published by Austin Macauley and is available on Amazon.