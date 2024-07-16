Retired Wimbledon umpire rallies care home residents together for their own tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Haywards Heath care home hosted a tennis-themed party to honour a former tennis umpire who officiated at Wimbledon.

When team members at Care UK’s Martlet Manor, on Butler’s Green Road, found out that resident, Valerie Bacon, officiated at Wimbledon for six years as an umpire, they decided to serve up a Wimbledon-inspired party for residents and relatives to celebrate this year’s tournament.

Valerie, aged 91, sported a successful career as a tennis umpire from 1980, quickly rising through the sets to officiate at Wimbledon from 1980-1986. During her career, Valerie served as a line judge at Wimbledon when John McEnroe famously played doubles with Peter Fleming.

To celebrate Valerie’s impressive contributions to tennis, the Martlet Manor team adorned the home with tennis-themed decorations and organised a special table tennis tournament between residents and team members – which Valerie officiated herself.

Valerie Bacon, former tennis umpire and resident at Care UK's Martlet Manor.

In true Wimbledon fashion, residents enjoyed strawberries and cream, Pimms and a glass of bubbles, as they toasted Valerie’s sporting achievements.

Reflecting on her favourite memories from throughout her career, Valerie recalled being at a cocktail party for umpires, which resulted in one of her colleagues being caught asleep whilst line judging a match after one too many cocktails.

Valerie shared: “I have very fond memories of my tennis career and still enjoy the sport – although a little further from the court now. To be a good umpire I had to be alert at all times and relaxed when changing ends."

Commenting on the special occasion, Sarah Barrett, Home Manager at Martlet Manor, said: “We are incredibly proud to have our own tennis champion here at Martlet Manor and to celebrate Valerie’s sporting achievements this Wimbledon season. Everyone had a great afternoon taking part in the match and listening to Valerie’s career highlights.

“We always like to go the extra mile here at Martlet Manor to ensure residents can continue to enjoy their hobbies and celebrate their past accomplishments. Valerie speaks so passionately about her love for tennis, and especially her time at Wimbledon, so we were really excited to host such a special day for her.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Martlet Manor, which opened its doors in 2021, incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room which helps to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

