Return Of The Oyster nature recovery talk to take place at Crouchers Orchards Hotel, Birdham, on Tuesday 15th April, 5.30-7pm

Europe’s largest oyster restoration project in a marina to date is underway with the Emsworth-based ‘Return of the Oyster' initiative having swung into action last month. Some 4,000 oysters are now installed in their new habitat at Emsworth Yacht Harbour where they have begun to filter up to 150 litres of water a day.

Project leaders, Lottie and Poppy Johns will be at Crouchers Orchards on the evening of Tuesday 15th April to discuss this exciting environmental enterprise and how it is aimed at improving water quality and boosting biodiversity within this patch of Chichester Harbour.

Staged by the Friends of Chichester Harbour charity, the evening event is a chance to hear from the sisters about what inspired their undertaking, its pilot phase and the task force of 60 volunteers that scrubbed the oysters in a single day to prepare for their arrival at Emsworth Yacht Harbour. They will highlight how the Blue Marine Foundation and Chichester Harbour Conservancy have leant their support and how the Friends of Chichester Harbour secured funding from the Coward Endowment to enable the project to proceed. Providing many intriguing details about oysters as natural water filters, Lottie and Poppy will also explain how the project will develop and how results will be assessed.

Timings: Doors open from 5.30pm. Talk 6.15-6.45pm followed by 15-minute Q&A

Emsworth Yacht Harbour

Price: £18 per person (to include a glass of wine, canapés and £3 donation towards future Friends of Chichester Harbour nature recovery projects www.friendsch.org

For more background and to book tickets for the talk, visit https://bit.ly/4jfPAIt or www.friendsch.org (see link under ‘Return of the Oyster’ on the home page).

Location: Crouchers Orchards, Birdham Road, Chichester PO20 7EH www.crouchersorchards.co.uk