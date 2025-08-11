Revived interest in 1966 Hastings Embroidery

On Sunday, August 24 the BBC will start a new eight-part historical epic depicting the run-up to the Battle of Hastings. The BBC says: “King & Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea.

“Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the English throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown.”

The new series comes following the recent French announcement that the world-famous Bayeux Tapestry is being loaned to the British Museum in September next year.

This Tapestry news has also revived interest in the 1966 Hastings Embroidery, made by the Royal School of Needlework in 1965 to commemorate the 900th anniversary in 1966 of the battle, when William imposed a more rigidly structured and centrally controlled form of feudalism than that which had existed under the Anglo-Saxons.

The Queen visiting the Embroidery on 28 October 1966.

The Embroidery was paid for by Hastings Council, which commissioned retired RAF officer Group Captain Ralph Bagshaw Ward (1911-1992) to create it. He had served with Bomber Command from 1939 until 1942, when he was shot down and held until 1945 in the prisoner-of-war camp Stalag Luft III, best known for the ‘Great Escape’ in 1944.

The Embroidery was different from the Tapestry in that it depicted scenes from 900 years of British history, rather than focusing on the 1066 invasion. The designs on the Tapestry are actually embroidered rather than woven, as in the normal definition of a tapestry. It is 230 feet long and 20 inches tall, and consists of 58 scenes embroidered on linen with coloured woollen yarns. It was made in England, possibly Canterbury, in the 1070s by William’s maternal half-brother Bishop Odo of Bayeux.

The 1966 Hastings Embroidery is 243 feet long and consists of 27 panels, each nine feet by three feet, depicting 81 great events. It took 22 embroiderers 10 months to make it in 1965. In the summer of 1966 it was put on display in the Triodome on Hastings Pier. This was a large domed and circular exhibition hall, 105 feet in diameter, made of aluminium. It cost Hastings Council about £12,000, and it stood between the two shelters close to the promenade, replacing the moveable bandstand that had been there (this was sent off to an open space in Warrior Square Gardens).

The Triodome was officially open on May 25, 1966 by Princess Alice, president of the Royal School of Needlework. Then on 28 October Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip paid a fleeting visit to the Triodome (20 minutes!) as part of their royal visit to the Hastings area in commemoration of the 1066 battle. A few days later, in early November, the Embroidery was taken down and despatched to the Royal Academy to be part of its 1966 Exhibition.

A panel in the Town Hall

It returned in 1967 and stayed in the Triodome until November 1968, when the council sold the Triodome to the Hastings Pier company for just £2,500. The Triodome had a chequered history on the pier until 1986, when the company decided to get rid of it and sold it to what they thought was a scrap dealer. But it wasn’t – it was Brighton Pier, which erected the Triodome (renamed the Dome) as a replacement for the theatre that used to stand at the seaward end of the pier, and it is still there today as a popular multi-purpose amusement arcade.

Meanwhile, in the late 1960s the Embroidery went into storage. Then in early 2018 Hastings Council announced that it would be "very happy for any organization to have it free of charge to display", provided they have the space and appropriate conditions for preservation. The offer was taken up between May and October 2019 by Bridge Point, a new multi-genre creative arts centre in Rye (now deceased), when all 27 panels of the Embroidery were put on display.

Since then two of the panels have been hanging on the wall at the west end of the main corridor inside Hastings Town Hall. On July 18 this year the Hastings quango Town Deal, which has lots of money, agreed that its ‘programme team’ would look into putting the Embroidery on exhibition. A Council officer has warned this could cost upwards of £30,000.