Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Black Chalk – Hampshire’s sparkling vanguard

Black Chalk Sparkling Wines from Hampshire

For those exploring English fizz beyond the obvious names, Black Chalk merits serious consideration, both in the glass, and in the vineyard. Black Chalk exemplifies the new generation of English sparkling wine producers: relatively young, ambitious, rooted in terroir, willing to invest in the full chain of vineyard, winery and team and now reaping recognition. Indeed, the estate shows just what is possible when passion, precision and fortitude combine.

Black Chalk’s estate is situated near Stockbridge in Hampshire, occupying several vineyard sites within the chalk‐rich terrain of Test Valley. The winery itself, as of 2020, became fully operational on site, giving the team full control from vine to bottle.

The chalk soils, cool climate and careful site selection mean that the fruit is primed for high‐acidity, depth of flavour and finesse, a style that clearly fits with England’s sparkling wine ascension. Chalk-based soils produce perfect conditions to produce top quality sparklers, exemplified by the globally recognised and world leading wines from champagne.

In 2015, Black Chalk set out with a clear intent: to craft sparkling wines that show “bright purity, precision and freshness” using the three classic Champagne grapes (Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier), via the traditional method. Importantly, they are not seeking to mimic Champagne but rather to articulate their own sense of place. Winemaker Zoë Driver puts it succinctly: “We don’t want to copy or replicate Champagne – our wine has its own interest and uniqueness.”

Black Chalk Classic 2022 - the new vintage

2020 marked a watershed year for Black Chalk. It became what could be termed a true ‘estate’, using exclusively its own grapes from its own vineyards and the new winery came online just in time for that vintage. The vintages released from 2020 onwards therefore represent a maturation of the project’s ambition. Recently, the estate has released the 2022 vintages of the white Classic and the pink Wild Rose.

From a Wine Tourism viewpoint, Black Chalk is actively involved, with a tasting room, self‐guided wine walks through the vineyard, and pairing experiences with locally sourced produce (within 40 miles), all of which speaks of a winery that is thinking holistically about its place.

Black Chalk Classic 2022 is Chardonnay dominant and spent over 2 years maturing on the lees, giving a subtle toasted brioche aroma and flavour, alongside the typical orchard fruit character of green apple and William’s pear. This is a wine which shows how Black Chalk is confident enough to carefully use oak and vineyard blending to add complexity and not simply rest on the bright lean English sparkling model. The depth of chalk soils gives tension and geometry to the wine, with vibrant acidity and expressive, layered fruit character.

Black Chalk Wild Rose is a delicate, elegant and refreshing pale pink sparkler. Crisp acidity, red berry fruit character and purity of expression, with a vibrant, citrus and mineral intensity on the finish, with a hint of pink grapefruit. A low dosage puts it in the Extra Brut category which balances the structure and elegance to perfection.

Both (2021 vintage) are available from The Wine Society or the independent wine merchants Lea and Sandeman, together with a number of other independents. The most recent Wild Rose 2022 vintage has a predominance of Pinot Meunier in the blend, adding extra ripe berry fruit character, whilst remaining crisp and elegant. £45 from The Good Wine Shop in South London.