Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Errazuriz - One of the greatest Chilean wine pioneers.

For over 150 years, Errazuriz has been pioneering Chilean winemaking in the Aconcagua region of Chile. In 1870, the first French vines were planted in the region by Don Maximiano Errazuriz and the winery has striven ever since to produce outstanding quality wines to demonstrate just what can be achieved in Chile.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Undoubtedly one of the very best Chilean wine producers, the company is now run by Eduardo Chadwick, a descendant of Don Maximiano.

The international reputation of Chilean wines was transformed by a tasting held in Berlin in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by the late and great Steven Spurrier with Eduardo Chadwick, top red wines from Chile, Bordeaux and Tuscany were tasted blind by leading European wine experts.

Errazuriz Gran Reserva Wines

The top three wines were all Chilean, beating some of the greatest wines in the world.

The unexpected results of the tasting placed Chile firmly on the global fine wine map.

First place in the Berlin tasting went to Viñedo Chadwick 2000 and second place to another of Eduardo’s wines, beating Chateau Lafite and Chateau Margaux amongst other great wines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eduardo Chadwick has created world class wines and through a series of blind tastings around the globe which started with Berlin in 2004, has convinced the world that they need to be taken seriously.

Errazuriz Gran Reserva Chardonnay from Aconcagua, Chile

The vineyards in the Aconcagua Valley benefit from the proximity of the Pacific Ocean, cooling the temperature with sea breezes and providing essential moisture.

A stunning state-of-the-art winery has been built next to the original winery of 1870 and a great range of wines at different price levels is now distributed around the world.

Two new wines from the range which are exclusive to Waitrose are both Gran Reservas, indicating high quality and subtle oak ageing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Errázuriz Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 is vibrant and intense, with flavours of dark plums, blackberry and black cherry, firm, supple tannins, a touch of spice and a long satisfying finish.

Errazuriz Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon from Aconcagua, Chile

Ten months ageing in oak, 15% of which was new oak, adds further complexity with aromas of cedar and dark chocolate.

Beautifully balanced acidity and subtle oak produces a refined and elegant medium to full-bodied red. Outstanding value on offer at £8.99 instead of £11.99 from Waitrose Cellar.

Errázuriz Gran Reserva Chardonnay 2023 is a fresh, bright and lively dry white, benefitting perfectly from the cooling ocean breezes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabulous fresh tropical fruit aromas and flavours, with notes of pineapple and papaya, together with ripe peach and apricot.

Subtle notes of almond and lemon zest and well-integrated oak from fermentation and ageing in French oak barrels for 9 months.

Soft, creamy and fruity finish on the palate which is deliciously satisfying and refreshing. £11.99 from Waitrose Cellar.

Two wines which express the terroir and climate where they were produced and demonstrate incredible value from this producer of fine wines.