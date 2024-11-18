Richard Esling: The Best Hotel in Chartres – with an outstanding wine cellar!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The historic cathedral city of Chartres, less than four hours drive from Calais and three hours from Dieppe, boasts one of the best run hotels in which I have ever stayed in France.

Hotel Le Grand Monarque overlooking Place des Epars in the centre of the city to me is undoubtedly the best Hotel in Chartres. Impeccably run by the dynamic owner Bertrand Jallerat and his team, the hotel has a cavernous wine cellar stocked with thousands of bottles of wine from all over France and a little beyond.

Although not strictly a wine area, Chartres is however included in the Touraine region and the vineyards of the Loire Valley are within easy reach of the hotel. In Spring each year, Le Grand Monarque hosts a special event named ‘La Paulée’, with tastings and meals in association with several top wine producers from the Loire region.

The Hotel Le Grand Monarque is more of an institution than a Hotel, with a relaxed atmosphere combining the best of French traditional hospitality with modernity and attention to detail. Two different on-site restaurants and a cosy bar offering substantial bar snacks cater for all tastes and appetites. Le Madrigal Bar with its comfy armchairs and leather sofas is also open to non-residents, and the subdued lighting and lively atmosphere create the feeling of a London club.

The Brasserie La Cour is set in the style of an open courtyard whilst being firmly under the main roof of the establishment. Delicious, well presented and tasty dishes are served in a convivial setting and charm of a typical French brasserie. The restaurant Le Georges under chef Thomas Parnaud, has a Michelin star and whilst more formal in style, still maintains the easy-going relaxed yet professional ambience that pervades Le Grand Monarque.

Christophe Vuillard the restaurant director, runs a tight ship whilst wine pairing is effortless yet perfectly accomplished by head sommelier Nicolas Duclos and his team, choosing from a list of some 3000 wines.

I was privileged to be able to experience dinner recently at Le Georges and all dishes were a triumph without exception. A tartare of shrimps from the Nantes region, followed by brill Chartres style with wild mushrooms, crayfish sauce and Savennières wine, led to rabbit stuffed with cepes, chestnut crème, red wine sauce and local mustard from Touraine.

The expertly chosen wines paired to each dish were an outstanding Muscadet from Jérémie Huchet, Puligny Montrachet Domaine Blain Gagnard 2020 and Chateau La Grange St Julien 2012. Pure gastronomic excellence.

No really great Hotel would be complete without a Spa and Hotel Le Grand Monarque is no exception. Providing an extensive range of services and treatments with top quality beauty products there is even a range of treatments involving the products of the vine under the Vinésime brand.

A wine hotel ‘par excellence’, the cellars particularly named La Cave Jean Carmet , are a veritable Aladdin’s cave, containing an astonishing 30,000 bottles, a large proportion of which are from the best producers across the Loire Valley.

Combine all this with regular exhibitions of art works and a truly passionate family of owners, headed by Bertrand Jallerat, the entire establishment is the epitome of the great French expression ‘Art de Vivre’.