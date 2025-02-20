Ride to Inspire: pedalling towards a minibus for Inspire Sussex

Each week, Inspire Sussex welcomes between 50 and 60 individuals to its center on Greenfield Road, Old Town. Once a church, the building now serves as a vital hub for the charity, which was founded in 1949 as Eastbourne and District Mencap. Inspire Sussex provides essential support to individuals with learning disabilities and their families, fostering a sense of community, independence, and opportunity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport is at the heart of this support, enabling many participants to access the services that Inspire Sussex offers. To enhance their reach and provide even greater opportunities for those they serve, the charity is now embarking on a fundraising journey to purchase a minibus. Whether brand-new or second-hand, the minibus will provide crucial transportation for attendees, especially those from areas outside Eastbourne, such as Hailsham and Pevensey.

Domenico Della Valle, Fundraising and Social Media Liaison for Inspire Sussex, emphasizes the importance of this initiative. “We provide a lifeline for many people who may have nowhere else to go. A minibus would be transformative, enabling us to offer outdoor activities, visit art exhibitions, workshops, and much more. It represents freedom and opportunity for so many of our attendees.”

The Ride to Inspire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ride 2 Inspire

Among the exciting fundraising events planned is Ride to Inspire, scheduled for Saturday, April 5. This ambitious event will see Brian Lambert and Samantha Skinner cycling 77 miles from South London to Eastbourne in just 7.5 hours to raise funds for the minibus.

Brian Lambert’s story is one of resilience and determination. Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes two years ago, Brian turned to cycling as a way to manage his health and improve circulation. “My Diabetes Nurse encouraged me to take up exercise, and cycling quickly became a passion. I now cycle 12 miles every day, and when the weather is good, I ride even further,” he shared.

Sam Skinner, an exceptional support worker with Inspire Sussex for over five years, brings unmatched dedication to both her professional role and her fundraising efforts. Outside work, she’s participated in cycling races and challenges, consistently going above and beyond to support the charity she’s so passionate about. For Sam, the Ride to Inspire event is another opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

Domenico expressed his admiration for the pair, saying, “This is just the start of our fundraising journey, and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Brian and Sam for their incredible commitment.”

Ride 2 Inspire QR Code.

Building Momentum for the Minibus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ride to Inspire is just one piece of the fundraising puzzle. Inspire Sussex is planning several events to reach their goal, including a family fun day on August 5 in collaboration with Eastbourne Wheels For All.

The minibus will be a game-changer for Inspire Sussex, ensuring that those who rely on their services can access them with ease while also expanding the charity’s ability to offer enriching experiences beyond the centre.

To support Brian and Sam’s efforts and contribute to the minibus fund, visit their JustGiving page at: justgiving.com/page/domenico-della-valle-1736797914957?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Every donation brings the charity closer to the freedom and opportunities the minibus will provide. Together, let’s Ride to Inspire!