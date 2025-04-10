Right at Home Worthing & Shoreham Celebrates a Remarkable 105th Birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At Right at Home Worthing & Shoreham, we believe in celebrating the milestones that make life truly special, and this year, we had the honour of celebrating the incredible 105th birthday of one of our cherished community members, Dannie.

Dannie, who has been receiving live-in care support from our dedicated team, marked this remarkable occasion with heartfelt celebrations, thoughtful gestures, and an outpouring of love from those who care for her. The celebration included a personal birthday card from His Majesty the King, a beautifully homemade cake created by our Senior Manager, Jan Pendennis, and several thoughtful gifts to commemorate this milestone in Dannie’s extraordinary life.

A Life Full of Stories and Experiences

Born and raised in Worthing, Dannie has witnessed some of the most defining moments in history. Over the years, she’s gathered a wealth of fascinating stories to share, including her time working at the historic Plaza Cinema, a beautiful Art Deco cinema in Worthing that opened in 1933. She remembers watching planes from the rooftop during wartime and many other unforgettable experiences from a life well-lived.

Dannie with her card from the royals

After working at the Plaza, Dannie went on to work at the local post office until her well-earned retirement. Throughout her life, she has become a beloved figure in the community, frequently sharing stories from her vibrant past with those around her.

“It was truly an honour to celebrate Dannie’s 105th birthday with her,” said Anton Van Baalen, Managing Director of Right at Home Worthing & Shoreham. “She has lived an incredible life filled with rich experiences, and we are privileged to provide the care and support she deserves in her later years.”

A Special Connection with the Royal Family

Dannie has a deep love for the Royal Family, and her 105th birthday was made even more special by receiving a beautiful card from King Charles III and Camilla, which she treasured.

Dannie & Anton

Her family, especially her nieces and nephews, are regular visitors, and she also enjoys visits from Anton Van Baalen, who brings her flowers, chocolates, and stories from his travels. These visits mean the world to Dannie, and they reflect the close-knit relationships she has built over the years.

“Dannie is a remarkable lady who has had a wonderful life, always full of love and care for those around her,” said Jan Pendennis, Senior Manager at Right at Home Worthing &

Shoreham. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Dannie for several years and have celebrated both her 104th and 105th birthdays with her. Her positive attitude, grace, and humility continue to inspire us all.”

Dannie is known for her wisdom and warmth, often saying, “I can’t go on forever.” Jan lovingly reminds her, “The reason you’re still here, Dannie, is because you are teaching us how to behave in our old age—with modesty, cheerfulness, kindness, conversation, dignity, and respect.”

Dannie

These qualities are evident in every interaction with Dannie, and it is clear that her spirit continues to inspire everyone she meets.

We invite you to join us in wishing Dannie a very Happy 105th Birthday!