Ringmer decides on its future with updating its Neighbourhood Plan

Ringmer Parish Council is updating the Ringmer Neighbourhood Plan and wants to hear from residents about what is important to them about Ringmer now and the place they want Ringmer to be in the future. Ringmer residents are invited to an interactive display and discussions at the Ringmer Village Hall from 10am to 2pm on Saturday 30th November.

"The Parish Council is hosting a consultation event on Saturday 30th November at the Village Hall, deliberately coinciding with “Souper Saturday”, said Deputy Chair of the Parish Council, Sarah Phillips. "It would great if as many residnets as possible can join us to complete our survey."

The event will feature interactive displays, with plenty of opportunity for people to say what they think based around various themes. As it is also 'Souper Saturday' there will be home made soup available.