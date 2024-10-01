Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ringmer Parish Pump

Ringmer History Group Exhibition: From 10am until 1pm tomorrow 5 October, the History Group will be putting on show in Ringmer Village Hall, a selection of the thousands of images of historic Ringmer from their collection. There are images from all periods and all parts of the parish, pretty well from the early Victorian invention of photography to the present day. Ringmer saw some quite remarkable changes in the 20th century - and will doubtless see many more in the 21st century. Free entry. All welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrations are afoot tomorrow 5th October from 6pm-9pm for the Jack Hart Hall. Celebrate 50 years since the “new” hall was opened so its a celebration of the “Old & the newly refurbished”. Admission free but donations welcome.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary’s Church – On Sunday 6th, we are celebrating Harvest Festival. You will be very welcome to our First Sunday at 10am service and also a Eucharist service at 6.30pm. Any non-perishable items you would like to bring along to the morning service will go to needy families in our Diocese via the Family Support Work charity. If you wish to bring perishable items they will be offered for sale to people present at the service. Prayer Time will be held in church at 9.00am on Tuesday when the parish, village, country and world will all be prayed for. Tuesday at 7.30pm Mothers’ Union meet in church when the speaker will be Revd Pat Brenton on her work as a hospital chaplain, you will be most welcome. On Wednesday the usual events will take place - Coffee Break in the Alan West Room at the Village Hall between 10 and 12noon, Toddlers in the Symons Hall – 10.30 to 12noon. Do bring along pre-school children. On Thursday the Said Eucharist at 10.00am is in the Lady Chapel and our Bible Study continues at 4pm at the Old Bakery, Lewes Road (note the change of venue as the Church Room is being decorated).

Submitted article

Eco Talk - Why should we recycle? Find out on October 10th in the Alan West Room at 7.30pm when Neil Peters talks about what happens to our Recycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedy Night was cancelled last Saturday. The reason given was Act cancellations and technical issues at the hall. It has been re-scheduled for Saturday 12th October from 8pm-10.15pm. Please get your tickets asap from Funny That facebook page or EventBrite or get in touch via the Library.

Repair Cafe – There are more than 140 community repair cafes in the UK now and Ringmer is appealing for volunteers to set one up here. More than 30 people attended a meeting and many have offfered support to join the new steering group, but volunteers are needed. If you have practical repair skills e.g Electrical/Computer related, clothing or textile repairs etc to help with small items, then your skills are required. The aim is to save carbon emissions, precious resources, waste disposal costs and the cost of buying something new! We will meet monthly on a Saturday for a couple of hours so if you can help/just want to now more, please contact: Rosemary Colebourn on [email protected] or phone: 07552487694