Ringmer Parish Pump

St Mary’s Church – Sunday, November 17, we have two services. A Eucharist at 10am and Evensong at 6.30pm. We would be pleased to see you at either or both of these services.

On Wednesday we have Coffee Break between 10am and 12noon in the Alan West Room where you are welcome to come for a coffee and a chat. And in the Symons Hall we have our Toddler Group between 10.30am and 12noon when we would be pleased to see any parent/carer of pre-school children. There is no charge but a donation for coffee would be gratefully received.

Then on Thursday a Eucharist service is said at 10am in the Lady Chapel and our Advent Course continues in the Church Room at 4pm.

The Lights of Love Service will be Saturday, November 30 at 4pm in St.Mary's Church. Its run by Ringmer Support Group in aid of St Peter & St James Hospice in remembrance of a loved one.

If you wish to dedicate a loved ones name and have their name read out during the service, please send your donation, together with your details and your loved one/s to: Martine Bailey, 7 Penn Crescent, Ringmer BN8 5HQ (01273 812432) by November 22, making cheque payable to: St Peter & St.James Charitable Trust.

Christmas Post - Yes it is coming! Commercial Square Bonfire Society will once again be delivering your Christmas cards in Ringmer, Kingston & Lewes for 25p per card. Drop off points in Ringmer are: The Butchers, Library, The Anchor, the Bar at Ringmer Football Club or “Pegasus”, The Broyle. Closing date is Wednesday, December 18.