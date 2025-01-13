Ringmer Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Mary’s Church – This Sunday 19th January we have two services, a Sung Eucharist at 10.00am and Evensong at 6.30pm. You will be welcome to come along. Our usual Wednesday events take place – Coffee Break in the Alan West Hall between 10am and 12noon for coffee and a chat and Toddlers in the Symons Hall 10.30 – 12noon to which parents/carers are welcome to bring along pre-school children. Thursday there is a Said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel at 10.00am and in the afternoon in the Church Room at 4.00pm we continue the series of Bible Studies looking at The Lord’s Prayer.

Clothes Swap & Coffee - Have a January clothes sort out! The Repair Café Steering Committee are raising start up funds by holding a Clothes Swap of quality clothing plus coffee in the Church Room on Saturday 25th January from 10am-12.30pm. Entry will be £5 and up to 5 pieces of clothing can be taken in on the day and up to 5 items can be taken home. Queries to Jo: 01273 812097

Riverside Club – We hope to finalise the membership fees today 17th, so please bring cash or a cheque. Our fees remain the same. Our meeting today sounds entertaining as it is entitled “Slightly Annoying Country Folk”, The Archers. Look forward to seeing you.

Cash Bingo – Saturday 8th February from 2.30-4.30pm in the Village Hall, there will be a fun afternoon of Bingo with caller Graham. Admission £10pp for one card (8 games). Hot drinks ncluded and bring your own snacks. Cash prizes and no previous experience required. Doors open at 2pm with eyes down at 2.20pm on the dot! You can book your place at the Library or email: [email protected] which helps with organising tables and chairs, or just turn up.

Planning – There were a series of Government announcements before Christmas on planning and compulsory housing targets. Councillor Emily O'Brien says (These targets are “simply undeliverable in Ringmer and will lead to a loss of more greenfield sites”) and has been busy putting the case for more local control to local people. If you are concerned, please sign the petition at: actionnetwork.org/petitions. The petition will go to Angela Rayner, Secretary of State for Housing.

Ringmer Swimming Pool – LDC has put aside funds to save the pool but the Council hasn't released the lease yet.