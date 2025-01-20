Ringmer Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ringmer History Group: Our next meeting will be tonight (24th) at 7.30pm in the Village Hall, when John Kay will be showing highlights from the History Group's collection of Ringmer photographs, maps and ephemera. This remarkable collection, assembled over more than 40 years, now includes almost 5,000 images and is still growing steadily. All are welcome and there is no charge for admission.

Clothes Swap & Coffee - The Repair Café Steering Committee are raising start up funds by holding a Clothes Swap of quality clothing plus coffee tomorrow, Saturday in St Mary’s Church Room from 10-12.30. Entry will be £5 and you can bring in up to 5 pieces of clothing to swap and up to 5 items can be taken home. Queries to Jo 01273 812097

St Mary’s Church – On Sunday 26th January we have just one service, the Eucharist for Epiphany with the Ministry of Prayer at 10.00am. The Ministry of Prayer enables anyone who wishes to have one to one prayer time with a member of our Pastoral team after they have taken their Communion, or instead of, if they would rather. On Wednesday our usual events take place - Coffee Break in the Alan West Hall between 10 and 12noon for coffee and a chat and Toddlers in the Symons Hall 10.30 – 12noon to which parents/carers are welcome to bring along pre-school children. Thursday there is a Said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel at 10.00am and in the afternoon in the Church Room at 4.00pm we continue our series of studies looking at The Lord’s Prayer.

Food Waste – There has been a consolidation of Food Waste Collections with Ringmer & Lewes being affected the most. This could mean that some areas might have a later collection time than others but it will still be collected the same day.