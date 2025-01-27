Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ringmer Parish Pump

Ringmer Library- Tomorrow Saturday 1st February, the library is open between 10 and 12, with a signed storytime session at 10:30am. We are also running a book and jigsaw sale between 10am and 12pm in the Village Hall. Other exciting news is that we will soon be welcoming the fabulous Elly Griffiths to an event at Ringmer Village Hall. Last year, she was our most borrowed author. She will give a talk about her writing and sign copies of her new book “The Frozen People” which is out mid February. It all happens at 2:30pm on Saturday 1st March; tickets will be £5 each and will be available (cash only please) at the library desk from tomorrow 1st February. Do book early – either at the library or email: [email protected]

St Mary’s Church – This Sunday, 2nd February, we have our First Sunday at 10 service which is suitable for children of all ages! It is also a Parade Service when we hope some of our uniform organisations will join us. Then at 6.30pm we have a Eucharist service in the Chancel. Holy Communion is being said at Parris Lawn on Tuesday at 11.00am. Then on Wednesday you are invited to join Coffee Break in the Alan West Room between 10.00am and 12noon for coffee and a chat. Also on Wednesday between 10.30 and 12noon Toddlers is in the Symons Room, where you are welcome to bring pre-school children along. Thursday we have our usual mid-week Eucharist in the Lady Chapel at 11.00am and our Study group looking at The Lord’s Prayer in the Church Room at 4.00pm.

Ringmer WI Update- Our next meeting is this Tuesday 4th February, when Gillian Lloyd will recount her truly unique experience of walking and photographing polar bears in Churchill, Canada. Visitors & new members welcome. The speaker at our first meeting of the year was Dr Geoffrey Mead, whose talk was intriguingly titled ‘Viscounts and Chicken Stubbers’. Contrasting rural communities across Sussex, Geoffrey explained how the geology affected the lives of local people. The land around ‘closed’ communities such as the Firle, Glynde and Binsted estates, was owned by rich landowners, who raised sheep on the open fields below the South Downs. Land further north, richer in clay, sandstone, boggy and possibly stony, was of less interest to wealthy landowners. This was more appropriate for subsistence farming (cows and chickens) and for light industry such as brickmaking, timber and basket making. These communities often worshipped in non-conformist settings, rather than in the Catholic and Anglican churches commonly found in the closed communities. An interesting and informative talk enjoyed by 33 members and visitors.

Riverside Club – We are a club for the over 50's active, semi retired or retired. We meet twice a month and our next meeting is February 7 with a talk on Anne of Cleaves, “Lady behind the Portrait”. We hope to see those of you who haven't yet been this year, mostly due to illness I believe. Chest infections seem to be the prevalent illness this year so far. If you are not well enough to come this time, please take care of yourselves and hope you feel better very soon. A gentle reminder that the membership fee (which is still £15 for the year) is overdue now and we would be grateful if you could come prepared with either cash or a cheque, which should be made out to Lewes Riverside Club. We are a club for the over 50's active, semi retired or retired. If you feel you would like to visit us to see what its all about or just because you are interested in the talk/speaker, please feel free to join us for the small fee of £4, which includes a cuppa. We commence at 2pm in Cliffe Church Hall. Doors open at 1.30pm.