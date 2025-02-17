Ringmer Parish Pump

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary’s Church – This Sunday 23rd, we are celebrating Creation Sunday with a Eucharist at 10.00am. Then at 12.30pm we are delighted to have a Baptism service. On Tuesday Holy Communion will be said at Holm Lodge and on Wednesday our usual events are taking place when we invite you to the Alan West Room at the Village Hall for coffee and a chat between 10 and 12noon and at 10.30am do bring your pre-school children to our Toddler Group in the Symons Hall. Thursday at 10.00am a said Eucharist is celebrated in the Lady Chapel and later Holy Communion is said at Lime Tree House.

Hearing Aid maintenance will be at the Village Library on Thursday 20th between 3pm-4.30pm if your aids require attention. Just pop in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sing Along- no auditions required, just sing for fun. Meet in the Church Room on Wednesdays (but not the first Wednesday of each month) from 2.30pm-4pm. For more information, phone Jill on 07980693667

User (UGC) Submitted

Ringmer Repair Cafe will be launching on April 29th from 10am-12.30pm in the Parish Council Offices (off Harrisons Lane/Greater Paddock) and will be on the last Saturday of each month, so save your items. Dont throw them away until you know if they can be repaired. Information will be shared on items that can be repaired over the next couple of months. Meanwhile, if you would be happy to volunteer your services, in particular a secretary to take minutes at occasional meetings, please email: [email protected] with any offers or questions.