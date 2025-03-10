Ringmer Parish Pump

News

Ringmer History Group: Our next meeting will be at 7.30 p.m. tonight 14th March in Ringmer Village Hall when Leanne O'Boyle will speak on 'Thomas Paine's Legacy'. Leanne is the founding director of the new Thomas Paine Legacy project based at Bull House, Lewes. Bull House is of course where Thomas Paine spent the six transformative years from 1768 to 1774 before emigrating to North America. Leanne is a well-known writer and lecturer in the heritage sector and a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries. She was formerly the Executive Director of the Sussex Archaeological Society.

St Mary’s Church – On Sunday 16th March we have two services – a Eucharist for Lent at 10.00am and Evensong at 6.30pm. We would be pleased to see you. On Wednesday Coffee Break is in the Alan West Room between 10am -12noon where you are welcome for a cup of coffee and a chat, and Toddlers is in the Symons Hall between 10.30 -12noon. Also on Wednesday at 5.00pm as part of Lent, pictures depicting the ‘Stations of the Cross’ are set up round the church and a reading, prayer and meditation is said at each one. Thursday at 10.00am a said Eucharist is celebrated in the Lady Chapel, and at 4.00pm in the Church Room we continue our Lent Course. Friday, 12-1.30pm, a Simple Lent Lunch is in the Church Room, proceeds from which go to our Disaster Fund which enables us to make a rapid response to humanitarian crises across the world.

Lewes Riverside Club is for the over 50's retired and semi retired who meet twice a month on a Friday for some sort of entertainment. We have had many knowledgable speakers who give various entertaining talks on a wide range of subjects and next Friday 21st we have a musical act with English and Irish Humour. Doors are open at Cliffe Church Hall from 1.30pm and we start at 2pm prompt with a short break for tea/coffee. If you live in Lewes/Ringmer or surrounding villages and would like to visit us to see if it would interest you, please come along for the small fee of £4. You would be very welcome.

Horticultural Club Spring Show is on Saturday 29th March at 2pm in the Village Hall. See the schedule on the website at: ringmerhorticulturalclub.co.uk for more information as it isnt too late to include your entry or you can find hard copies at the Library. If not displaying, go and view, buy a raffle ticket, have some refreshments and join the auction at the end. If you would like to help for an hour or so on the day with setting up (or taking down), selling raffle tickets or helping in the cafe please contact:: [email protected]

Village Hall AGM is on 31st March at 7pm in the Alan West Room. All welcome to attend and learn more about what goes on and how it all operates. You might be surprised to learn just how much goes on here.

The Ringmer Repair Cafe is coming to a place near you! It will be on the last Saturday of each month, starting April 26th in the Parish Council Offices, Old School Close, off of Harrisons Lane, BN8 5RA from 10am-12.30pm. Spread the news and save your items for repair. Volunteers still required, especially Electricians. Contact the Repair Steering Group: [email protected]

Want to learn some basic cookery skills on how to use leftovers, cook simple meals and eat more healthily? Register to join the free and Friendly Kitchen Company sessions on Saturday mornings this summer and autumn. For more information email: [email protected] or leave your contact details at the library desk.