Ringmer Parish Pump

St Mary’s Church – This Sunday 23rd we have one service, the Eucharist for Lent. During this service there is an opportunity for those who wish to have a one-to-one prayer time with a member of our Pastoral team. On Tuesday Holy Communion is said at Holm Lodge Care Home and Wednesday our usual events take place – Coffee Break in the Alan West Room between 10am-12noon, Toddlers in the Symons Hall between 10.30am-12noon for carers/parents of pre-school children and ‘Stations of the Cross’ in church at 5.00pm. Thursday we have a said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel at 10.00am and our Lent Course on The Nicene Creed continues in the Church Room at 4.00pm and on Friday between 12-1.30pm there is another Simple Lent Lunch in the Church Room, proceeds from which go to our Disaster Fund which enables us to make a rapid response to humanitarian crises across the world.

There is a concert by the choir and musicians from Luckley House School, Wokingham on Thursday 3rd April in St Mary's at 7.30pm. It will include music by Mozart, Rutter, Goodall and Paul Simon. Entry is free with a retiring collection.

Ringmer Evergreen Club is a social club for the senior citizens of the parish who meet in the village hall most Thursdays between 2pm-4pm. It was formed 62 years ago for activities and friendship amongst its members. The next meeting in the hall will be Thursday 27th March. New members welcome. For more information phone Gill or Graham on 01273 812976

Ringmer Good Neighbours with cars are needed to give residents of Ringmer lifts to various appointments, Care Home viisits, befriending etc for those who find travel difficult. You can give as little or as much time as you can, as and when convenient to you. Join the team of existing volunteers (yes, I am one of them) to help with the growing demand. Phone: 07340118758 for more details on how we operate and how you might be able to help.