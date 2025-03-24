Ringmer Parish Pump

Ringmer Bowls Club this morning 28th are having a spring coffee morning at 10am. All welcome, entrance 50p to include coffee and biscuit. There will be a cake stall & raffle. We look forward in seeing you all

St Mary’s Church. This Sunday is Mothering Sunday and we have two services – a Eucharist at 10.00am when we are giving out posies to everyone and at 6.30pm we have one of our popular Taizé-style services. We would love to see you. On Tuesday Holy Communion is being said at Parris Lawn care home. Wednesday sees our usual events – Coffee Break in the Alan West Room between 10am and 12noon and Toddlers in the Symons Hall between 10.30 and 12noon. Then at 5.00pm in church we have our Lenten ‘Stations of the Cross’. On Thursday there is a said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel and our Lent Course continues at 4.00pm in the Church Room. Also on Thursday at 7.30pm we have a concert by the choir and musicians from Luckley House School, Wokingham. Music includes Mozart, Rutter, Goodall and Paul Simon. Everyone is welcome, entry is free and there is a retiring collection for church funds. Another Lent Lunch is being held in the Church Room at 12noon with donations to our Disaster Fund.

Ringmer Village Hall AGM is this Monday 31 March at 7pm in the Alan West Room. Everyone welcome to go along and learn more about what goes on and ask questions about how the hall operates.

Riverside Club - on April 4th there is a change to the programme, as David Bramwell has had to cancel. There will be a Beetle Drive instead, so you can have a light hearted sociable afternoon with a cuppa and chat. Please don't forget our meeting on 25th April is the AGM for all our members. The club needs your support as our membership is down this year. We can only keep the club running if you support it.

Lamb of God Saturday 5 April 2025, 6pm, Holy Cross Church, Uckfield. Laughton Village Choir will be performing settings of the Agnus Dei from Byrd to Barber accompanied by the Modulus Quartet. Georgia Mae Ellis mezzo, Noa Lachman soprano. Tickets £15 from musicboxwealden.co.uk free to MBW members & under 18s

Ringmer WI Update- We were delighted to welcome back Neil Sadler to our meeting on March 4th . Neil gave an interesting and entertaining insight into his time as a police inspector at Gatwick Airport which handles in the order of 47 million passengers a year. One hundred years ago Gatwick was a race track. Ernie Piggott won the Grand National there in 1918! It is now the second largest single runway airport in the world after Mumbai. Neil relayed many stories of his experiences; quite a few of which involved alcohol-driven bad behaviour. It is a salutary fact that there was a 50% increase in drunken passengers in the year before the pandemic. We were advised never to try opening the doors mid-flight or attempting to delay take-off if running late, by saying that there is a bomb in the hold. Both result in heavy fines and prison sentences. As if we would! Following Neil’s talk, we celebrated Joan Jones’s 60 years of membership of the WI with a glass of sparkling wine. Joan has served in every possible office at National, County and local level. Quite an achievement. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday 1st April at 7.30pm, when Chris O’Donoghue will talk about Christopher Lloyd’s beautiful garden at Great Dixter.

Ringmer Heighbourhood Plan is being reviewed, so now is the time to help shape the future of Ringmer. Complete the survey either online at: surveymonkey.com/r/Ringmer1 or pick up a paper copy at the Parish Rooms or Library.