Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ringmer Parish Pump

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary’s Church this Sunday is Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week, we begin our service on The Green at 10.00am, followed by the rest of the Eucharist inside the church, including the Liturgical Reading of the Passion. Wednesday in the Village Hall, there is Coffee Break in the Alan West Room between 10am and 12noon and Toddlers in the Symons Hall between 10.30 and 12noon. Then at 5.00pm in church, we have our Lenten ‘Stations of the Cross’. On Thursday there is a said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel at 10.00am and a Eucharist for Maundy Thursday at 7.30pm, followed by a vigil until just after midnight. On Good Friday a Family Service is being held at 10.00am and the 3 hour Devotion at 12noon. Saturday the church and Church Room are both closed.

New Churchyard Spring Clean – There will be a thorough clear up in May, which will include removing items that have not been agreed with the Vicar or are not permitted under the Chichester Diocese Regulations. These include mementoes, windmills, toys or little animals and artificial flowers. Full regulations can be found on the Chichester Diocesan website and are summarised on the churchyard gate. Please help us by removing any items not permitted, by the beginning of May. After our clear up, all items removed by us will be kept in a box for collection in the church, until the end of June. If you are unsure what is allowed, please contact the vicar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croquet Club is back on the lawns of Cheyney Field, behind Ringmer Scout Hut, every Saturday from 10am-12pm, mainly playing Golf Croquet, although hoping to play more Association Golf this season. Beginners welcome, equipment is provided but please wear flat shoes. There is parking on site and a bus stop outside. Contact Membership Secretary, Gail Bannister on 07780630396 or 01273 814837 for more information.

User (UGC) Submitted

Ringmer Repair Cafe will start on 26th April from 10am-12pm at the Parish Council Offices (Old School Close, Ringmer, BN8 5RA. You can take one item for checking or repair and the volunteers will do their best. Donations will be appreciated by cash or card. There will be home made Fair Trade refreshments whilst you wait. Parking is available. You can email: [email protected]

Ringmer Library Opening Hours for the summer season are: Tuesdays & Thursdays 2pm-5pm & Wednesdays & Saturdays 10am-12pm. No ID required for joining, just give your details, it couldn't be easier. You can also sit and have a chat, a cuppa, read and/or help with the communal jigsaw. All for free. You can search the catalogue online also at: ringmer.librarika.com/search/catalogs – no login required. The next Book & Jigsaw sale will be 24th May between 10am-12pm with refreshment on offer as always.

Ringmer Village Hall has a group of committed trustees, one of which is Martin Whitlock who has been the treasurer for the last ten years. He will be retiring at the end of this year but will stay on as trustee. If you have the time and aptitude to take on the role of Treasurer, contact Martin at: [email protected] or the Chair, Marisa Hayes at: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a personal note I have made the decision to stop writing/collating the Parish Pump and wonder if there is anyone out there who would like to take it over and collate/write the articles each week and send them to the editor of the Sx Express. It isn't an arduous task and really doesn't take long to put together, but my computer is now very old and I wont be renewing it. Please email me if you are interested: [email protected]