Ringmer Parish Pump

History Group - Our next meeting is tonight (25th) at 7.30pm in Ringmer Village Hall when John Kay will speak on the consequences of Ringmer's Captain Swing Riot. The ‘Captain Swing’ riots that swept across southern England in the late autumn of 1830 included some well-reported disturbances in Ringmer that figure prominently in the national accounts. The talk will include an account of the local, rather orderly, ‘Captain Swing riot’ on Ringmer Green, but the main focus will be on the efforts of the Ringmer parish authorities to regain social control over the following 5 years.

St Mary’s Church. As this Sunday is the 4th of the month our Eucharist at 10.00am includes the Ministry of Prayer when members of the congregation have an opportunity for one-to-one prayer with one of our Pastoral Care team. Wednesday in the Village Hall there is Coffee Break in the Alan West Room between 10am and 12noon for coffee and a chat, and Toddlers in the Symons Hall between 10.30 and 12noon when parents / carers are welcome to bring along pre-school children. On Thursday there is a said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel at 10.00am and at 4.00pm in the Church Room we begin our new Eco Bible Study group – Tenants of the King.

Ringmer Parish Council meetings are held monthly, usually on 2nd Tuesday and incorporate planning. You will find more information on the Village Hall noticeboards or on the website: ringmerparishcouncil.gov.uk

Lost Ponds of Ringmer Project – The aim of this project is to identify the ponds and work with landowners to improve them and increase the biodiversity of the parish. If you are interested and would like to be involved please contact: [email protected]

This is my last post as Parish Pump correspondent but I am delighted to say that Deb Lancaster will be taking over from me. She is a volunteer at Ringmer Library so please email your articles to Deb under the heading “Parish Pump”,using the Library email address of: [email protected]