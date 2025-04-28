Ringmer Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer is finally here, and Ringmer is ready. Grounded at the Forge is rolling out its Food Truck Fridays this weekend, cricket on the Green will be back soon and the village is looking lush and beautiful. Here's just a taster of some of the village, church and club activities coming up over the next week.

St Mary's Church welcomes everyone to its FirstSunday@10 service at 10am on Sunday 4 May - expect a relaxed atmosphere, plenty of singing and crafting suitable for all ages. On the same day, there's a Celtic Eucharist in the Chancel. Holy Communion will be said on Tuesday 6 May at Parris Lawn and there's the usual Wednesday events in Ringmer Village Hall on 7 May. These are the Coffee Break in the Alan West Room from 10am to 12pm and the Toddlers group in the Symons Hall from 10.30am to 12pm. There's a Eucharist in the Lady Chapel at 10am on Thursday 8 May and on the same day at 4pm the Eco Study Group continues in the Church Room.

Ringmer Village Library is open as usual on Saturday and Wednesday mornings 10am to 12pm and Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 2pm to 5pm. You don't need to be a member to pop in, have a browse and hang out. And if you do want to join it's fast and easy. On 3 May there's a special fun story time for children with Makaton signing at 10.30am - come and check it out.

Ringmer Parish Council is looking for new members and has a Full Council meeting on Tuesday 7 May at 7pm at the Parish Rooms, Old School Close, Ringmer. Members of the public are welcome. Email [email protected] or call 01273 813242.

St Mary's Church, Ringmer

Volunteer at Laughton Greenwood on Sunday 4 May from 10am to lunchtime. This is a great opportunity to help a local community project and hang out among the bluebells. See laughtongreenwood.co.uk for more details and directions and to find out more about the work the team does.

Ringmer Swimming Pool will be reopening this month - details to follow as soon as we can get them. This is huge news for the village, which has been pool-less for a few years and residents are delighted at the prospect of having it back.

The Pet Store, Ringmer is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month - one of the most popular shops in the village, it has become a Ringmer institution. The team is raising money for K9 Rescue Ukraine, a charity desperately trying to save animals on the front lines of the Russian war on Ukraine. Pop into the shop to donate money or food, or you can drop off any unwanted pet food, medicines, equipment and accessories and they will be transported to Ukraine. See k9rescueukraine.com for more information.

If you'd like to include anything in this Ringmer round up every week, email Deb Lancaster at [email protected] by 10am the Monday prior.