Ringmer Parish Pump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There's loads going on in and around Ringmer. Here's a taster of open days, community groups, lots of coffee and cake sales and fundraising events...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RINGMER PET STORE’S 20 YEAR CELEBRATION

The Pet Store Ringmer marks its 20th anniversary, having opened on 14 May 2005. A hugely popular mainstay for villagers, The Pet Store is running a lucky dip during the anniversary week for its customers. Numerous prizes are on offer including vouchers worth up 20% off purchases. The Pet Store supports K9Ukraine, a local charity that hasn’t stopped helping animals in Ukraine since the outbreak of the war in February 2022. You can drop off food, bedding, medications or any other unwanted or unneeded animal supplies at the pet store and they will be taken to Ukraine. Alternatively you can buy supplies there or donate directly online at k9rescueukraine.com

WHAT'S ON AT ST MARY’S

Support The Pet Store, Ringmer to help K9RescueUkraine.

Sunday 11 May marks the fourth Sunday of Easter and the start of Christian Aid Week. There's a 10am Eucharist for Eastertide and the regular Said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel a 10am every Thursday. Thursday afternoon at 4pm in the Church Room is the new Eco Course: Tenants of the King. St Mary’s has its annual Parochial Church Meeting on Monday 12 May at 7.30pm in the Church Room where the new Church Council and churchwardens will be elected. The regular toddlers group meets every Wednesday between 10.30am and 12pm in the Symons Hall – a lively, fun morning of play for pre-schoolers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOTHERS UNION

The next meeting is on Tuesday 13 May at 7.30pm in the Church Room where Martin Auton-Lloyd will speak about the charity Chichester Diocesan Family Support Work.

RINGMER WI

Ringmer WI's Spring Coffee Morning on Saturday 10 May from 10am to 12.30pm in Ringmer Village Hall – expect coffee, fabulous cakes, plant stalls and a raffle.

CHARITY COFFEE MORNING IN AID OF TARGET OVARIAN CANCER

Coffee and cake sale on Saturday 24 May from 3pm to 5pm in Ringmer Village Hall in aid of Target Ovarian Cancer. For any queries or baking offerings contact [email protected]

RINGMER MEMORY CAFÉ FUNDRAISER

Between 10am and 12pm on Saturday 10 May at Ringmer Scout Hut. Please come along and help this volunteer-led group for those with Alzheimer's/dementia, their carers and family members. There will be stalls selling plants, cakes, books and puzzles and much more, including a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RINGMER EVERGREEN CLUB

The Evergreen Club is a social club for over 55s that meets most Thursdays in the Village Hall between 2pm and 4pm On Thursday 8 May, the club will be marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day. For more call Gill or Graham Stapley on 01273 812976.

RINGMER HISTORY GROUP

On Saturday 24 May at 2pm, there will be a guided walk along the Broyleside, starting at Fingerpost Field and ending at the Soldiers Graves. On Friday 30 May at 7.30pm in the Village Hall, the ever popular History Group will be entertained by Sussex Harmony playing some West Gallery Music that would have been heard in rural churches a couple of centuries ago.

RINGMER DRAMATIC SOCIETY

The Autumn productions are two one-act plays – Trifles by Susan Glaspell and The Ghost of Sandy O’Grady by Richard Hills. There is a script readthrough on Wednesday 7 May at 7.30pm in the Village Hall. Auditions will be held on Wednesday 14 May at 7.30pm. The performances will run from 17 to 22 November 2025. To get involved email [email protected]

RINGMER BOWLS CLUB OPEN DAY

Head to Ringmer Bowls Club on Sunday 11 May at 10am for their open day – everyone welcome including total beginners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RINGMER VILLAGE LIBRARY

The regular Sociable Saturday is on 10 May between 10am and 12pm – these are growing ever more popular. You don’t have to be a member of the library to come down, hang out and chat over coffee and cake. On Saturday 24 May, the library is holding a Bumper Book and Jigsaw Sale in the Village Hall between 10am and 12pm – serious bargains can be found with kid’s books starting at 20p, jigsaws from £1, paperbacks from 50p and hardbacks from £1. All money raised goes straight back into the library funds to cover rent and new stock. Contact the library at [email protected]

LAUGHTON GREENWOOD

Find out about the Butterfly Grove at Laughton Greenwood on Tuesday 6 May at 1.30pm – sped half an hour with the team and feel free to wander around the woods among the bluebells. Meet at Keepers Gate, Park Lane, Laughton (just two miles from Ringmer). To find out more go to laughtongreenwood.co.uk

If you have anything Ringmer-based you'd like to see featured in this column, email Deb Lancaster at [email protected] by 10am every Monday.