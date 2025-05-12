Ringmer Parish Pump

Croquet, cricket and community fun - it's summer in Ringmer.

Join St Mary’s Church

... for the Fifth Sunday of Easter on Sunday 18 May with a 10am Eucharist for Eastertide followed by Evensong at 6.30pm. Every Thursday at 4pm in the Church Room there’s an accessible course, titled Tenants of the King. Led by the Eco Church Team, the course talks about how to meet the climate challenge. Email [email protected] to get involved. Holy Communion will be held at Holm Lodge on 27 May and Lime Tree House on 29 May. St Mary’s Toddlers group is on Wednesdays between 10.30am and 12pm in the Symons Hall of the Village all – all parents/carers with pre-school children are welcome. There is also Coffee Break in the Alan West Room between 10am and 12pm every Wednesday for anyone who’d like to drop in for a drink and a chat.

Afundraising event for Target Ovarian Cancer

Cheyney Croquet Club in action

... is being held on Saturday 24 May from 3pm to 5pm in the Village Hall, raising awareness and money for the charity. There will be lots on sale, including plants, books and candles. Queries and offers to bake to [email protected]

Ringmer History Group

... has a guided walk on offer on Saturday 24 May at 2pm, when Linda Grange will lead a tour along the Broyleside. This will start at Fingerpost Field and wind round to the Solders’ Graves. On Friday 30 May at 7.30pm, the regular meeting includes performances from Sussex Harmony, who will be playing some of the West Gallery Music that would have been heard in rural areas a couple of centuries ago.

Ringmer Village Library

... is open, as usual, from 2pm to 5pm every Tuesday and Friday and from 10am to 12pm every Wednesday and Saturday. You don’t need to be a member to come and have a browse and if you do want to join it takes less than a minute and you don’t need any ID. There’s a huge range of books available, with new titles added regularly, as well a permanent sales trolley with lots of bargains. The library is holding a Bumper Book and Jigsaw Sale on Saturday 24 May between 10am and 12pm, with prices starting at just 20p for children’s books, 50p for paperbacks and £1 for hardbacks. All money raised will go into the library funds to pay for rent and cover new stock.

Ringmer Memory Café

... runs every Thursday from 10am to 12pm at Ringmer Scout Hut for people with dementia and their family/carers. Call Kate for more information on 07708 014313. The Memory Café raised £768 last week at their annual fundraiser. A representative says: “Our amazing raffle was the most popular so a huge thank you to all the local businesses who helped make it outstanding. Thanks to all who came to support us and to our lovely volunteers who manned the stalls.”

Cheyney Croquet Club

... is welcoming new members, including beginners from across Sussex. Join a game on Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm and/or on Saturdays 10am to 12pm. The club plays on laws on Cheyney Field in Ringmer, just behind the Scout Hut (BN8 5QA). Call 07780 630396 for more information.

Ringmer u3a

... has its AGM on 21 May at 2pm in the Jack Hart Hall at Ringmer Village Hall. Head to ringmer.u3asite.uk for more information about the group, including how to join.

Ringmer Swimming Pool

... looks set to open in early June – stay tuned for more updates as and when we get them.