Ringmer Parish Pump

Ringmer is a busy and bustling village, best known locally for temporary traffic lights and a great community feel. This week is no exception!

Lewes Riverside Club

… on Friday 23rd we have the popular Ian Everest with “Stories from the Sussex Downs”. If you would like to join us as a visitor, for a small fee you would be very welcome. We open the doors of Cliffe Church Hall at 1.30pm and commence at 2pm sharp for about an hour and 20mins with a little break for tea/coffee and a chat.

If you're a member who hasn't been for some time, we are taking bookings for a trip on Wednesday, June 25 to Tenterden, for a return journey on the Kent & Sussex Railway through the beautiful Rother Valley. There will also be time to explore the Railway Museum with its model railway, wander through the town with its unique shops and of course have a cuppa and a bite to eat. We do have a few seats left on the coach if you're interested or would like to take a relative or friend. Please let us know asap.

Ringmer Memory Cafe at Arlington Wood

The next club meeting will be June 6 with a humorous talk on “Porridge & Mailbags” and on June 20 we have the Sussex Kings of Harmony who are a highly rated mens’ choir.

At Ringmer Village Hall

…there are two sales on Saturday, May 24. The Library has a bumper book and jigsaw sale, between 10 am and 12 noon – plenty of bargains, with pocket money book treats from 20 pence, adult books from 50 pence and jigsaws from £1. Bag some bargains, enjoy a cuppa and some cake and support our lovely community Library.

In the afternoon, there is a fundraising event for Target Ovarian Cancer between 3 and 5pm, with plants, candles, sweet and savoury bakes and refreshments.

Ringmer History Group

…has a guided walk on Saturday, May 24 at 2pm when Linda Grange will lead a tour along Broyleside from Fingerpost Field to the Soldiers’ Graves. On Friday, May 30 at 7:30pm the regular meeting at the Village Hall will include performances from Sussex Harmony who will play some West Gallery music that would have been heard locally centuries ago.

St Mary’s, Ringmer

… will be taking part in Rogation Sunday on May 25, celebrating all our farmers and those producing our food. On this day there is a Eucharist at 10.00am with the Ministry of Prayer where members of the congregation have an opportunity for one-to-one prayer with a member of our pastoral team.

On Tuesday, Holy Communion is said at Holm Lodge Care Home in the village.

Wednesday Coffee Break is in the Alan West Room in the Village Hall between 10 and 12noon for lots of time for coffee and a chat, then in the Symons Hall in the Village Hall, between 10.30 and 12 noon, we have our Toddler Group where parents / carers are welcome to bring pre-school children to have fun.

Thursday is Ascension Day so our said Eucharist at 10am will reflect that. Holy Communion is saidat Lime Tree House that day and at 4pm we have a further session of our study group ‘Tenants of the King’ which will involve something practical!

Ringmer Memory Cafe

…continues to thrive, with between 25-30 people coming each week. Lewes Rock Choir came and sang, it was a fantastic morning at the cafe. Recently, there was an outing to Arlington bluebell walk and a VE Day party with The Songbirds. There was lots of flag waving and singing of well-known songs of the day.

The annual fundraiser raised an amazing £768. Thank you to all the local businesses who donated raffle prizes.

A grant application to the National Lottery Community Fund raised £2760. Thank you to them for their support in giving us this grant. This will enable us to arrange further outings and continue to have a wide variety of entertainers each week.

The café is at the Scout Hut every Thursday morning 10-12 for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, their families and carers. Come and find us - a warm welcome awaits you.

For more details please contactKate Kemp 07708 014313

…a sharp-eyed reader pointed out an error in last week’s column. The Library is open on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons between 2 and 5, and Wednesday and Saturday mornings between 10 and 12.

Friday openings are only in the winter months, and we’re sorry if anyone had a wasted journey last week.