Ringmer Parish Pump

As always, there's plenty going on in and around Ringmer this week. There's also a few future dates for your diary...

Royal thanks to Ringmer Library’s Liz Owen

Lead volunteer and general superstar of Ringmer Library Liz Owen received an invite to a special Buckingham Palace Garden Party in recognition of all her hard work. Liz and fellow library volunteer Ruth Whitlock enjoyed the day, which was attended by a number of high ranking members of the Royal Family. All through June at the library, there are weekly story-times at 2pm on Thursdays as well as on Saturday 8 June at 10.30am. The regular Sociable Saturday is on 15 June between 10am and 12pm, where everyone is welcome to nip in for a friendly chat over a cuppa, meet old friends and make new ones. This coincides with the library’s seventh birthday as a community run library, so pop in and celebrate.

Next week at St Mary’s Church

[L-R] Ringmer Library's lead volunteer Liz Owen and fellow volunteer Ruth Whitlock at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Plenty going on at the parish church as usual – there are two services on Sunday1 June. These are the All-age service – FirstService@10 with lots of singing and some craft and a Eucharist at 6.30pm. All are welcome. Holy Communion will be said at Parris Lawn on Tuesday 3 June and on Wednesday the regular Coffee Break is on between 10am and 12pm in the Alan West Room at the Village Hall. Also on Wednesday 4 June is the toddlers group, which is at10.30am to 12pm for parents/carers for pre-school children in the Symons Hall. On Thursday 5 June a Eucharist will be said at 10am in the Lady Chapel and at 4pm on the same day is the final Study Group for ‘Tenants of the King’.

Ringmer WI

The next meeting is on Tuesday 3 June when Stuart Corner will provide a fascinating insight into the life for the honey bee as well as explaining where honey, bees wax and Royal Jelly come from and why bees swarm. Last month, Ringmer WI welcomed Louise Peskett who talked about Sussex women who made their names through cooking, including Eliza Acton, Isabella Beaton, Elizabeth David, Marguerite Patten, Fanny Craddock and Margaret Powell.

Ringmer Open Gardens

Please make a note in your diary that the Ringmer Garden Trail will be held this year on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June from 2pm to 5pm. Tickets are available from Freeman Forman and cost £6, which will allow entry on both days. Refreshments will be available at Howells Bank Cottage in Broyle Lane (BN8 5AB). Money raised will go towards St. Peter and St. James Hospice and tickets will also be available on the day at 1 Mill Gardens, Ringmer BN8 5JD.

Lewes District Citizens Advice

Lewes Citizens Advice will be able to give information and advice about socials tariffs and help with energy bills at the drop-in advice session held fortnightly in Ringmer Village Hall on alternate Tuesdays from 11.30-2.30pm (next on 3 and 17 June and then 1, 15 and 29 July).

Help Ringmer Pet Store

Since 2022, Ringmer Pet Store (located opposite the village green) has been working with k9 Rescue Ukraine to save, feed and rehome animals on the front lines of the war. Today, the need is as urgent as ever. Please, if you can, drop into the Pet Store: dog food (open kibble is fine, just needs to be in date), cat, small animal, horse etc food, warm dog coats, beds and blankets, horse rugs and accessories, vet medication, dog bowls, puppy pads, collars, leads and accessories. You can also donate money directly, either by dropping into the Pet Store or online at k9rescueukraine.com Please help at this desperate time for the animals of Ukraine. All donations are gratefully received.