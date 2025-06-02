Ringmer Parish Pump

As I write this, I’m digging out my swimming costume and dusting off my goggles as I’m lucky enough to be going to Ringmer Swimming Pool for a sneak peek before its grand opening on Saturday 14 June. In a world with so much negativity and in a village with so much building, so many planning applications and concerns over amenities, regaining a precious community asset is something to be celebrated.

DIVE IN TO RINGMER SWIMMING POOL’S GRAND REOPENING!

Ringmer Swimming Pool will open on Saturday 14 June complete with official ribbon cutting at 10am. The amenity, which is located next to King’s Academy, Ringmer, is now run by Wave Active, who have confirmed that there will be no restrictions on locals enjoying the pool during the day (in its previous incarnation, hours were restricted due to school use).

The pool reopening is down to a collaboration between Wave Active, Lewes District council and East Sussex County Council, which resulted in a £100,000 worth of investment to fund essential upgrades.

Ringmer Swimming Pool will offer a full timetable of swimming sessions in the 25m x 10m pool, inclusive access, accessible changing rooms and a viewing area. Wave Active will run the pool on behalf of Lewes District Council, which is now the body in charge of the amenity. Check waveactive.org for more information and updates.

FANCY A DANCE?

Ringmer Barn Dancing club meets in Ringmer Village Hall once a month on Wednesday evenings. The next dance is Wednesday 18 June at 8pm and everyone is welcome. Expect live music for a fun two hours of dancing. No need to bring a partner as there’s always someone to dance with – just wear comfy shoes and bring £5 and a tipple of your choice. Phone Maureen Jackson on 07946 734674 for more information.

ST MARY’S CHURCH

This Sunday 8 June is Pentecost (aka Whit Sunday) and we have a Eucharist at 10am to which everyone is invited. Then on Tuesday 10 June, there’s quiet Prayer Time in the Lady Chapel at 9am when our village, parish, country and world are all prayed for. On Wednesday 11 June, the usual events take place in the Village Hall – Coffee Break for coffee and a chat between 10am to 12pm in the Alan West Room and Toddlers in the Symons Hall between 10.30am and 12pm for parents/carers for pre-school children. A Eucharist is said at 10am on Thursday 12 June in the Lady Chapel and at 3.45pm (refreshments from 3.30pm) we begin our new Bible Study course in the Church Room when we will be looking at ‘Lessons from the Wilderness’.

RINGMER HISTORY GROUP

The last Spring meeting will be at 7.30pm on Friday 27 June in Ringmer Village Hall when David Rudling will tell us about the life of Ivan Margary, best known for mapping the Roman roads of Sussex but also an officer, a gentleman, a scholar and a philanthropist.

RINGMER OPEN GARDENS

Please make a note in your diary that the Ringmer Garden Trail will be held this year on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June from 2pm to 5pm. Tickets are available from Freeman Forman and cost £6, which will allow entry on both days. Refreshments will be available at Howells Bank Cottage in Broyle Lane (BN8 5AB). We hope that friends both old and new will support us in raising as much money as possible for St. Peter and St. James Hospice while at the same time enjoying a variety of village gardens of differing styles and sizes. Tickets will be available on the day at 1 Mill Gardens, Ringmer BN8 5JD. We look forward to seeing you.

RINGMER HUB

Ringmer Village Hall Trustee Liz Owen organises Ringmer Hub every year. This event is designed to showcase clubs and societies in the village to new residents and to people who have time to take on something new. There are still some spaces available for this year. Please email her at [email protected] for more details if you'd like to participate in this year's Hub, which will be on 27 September.

LEWES DISTRICT CITIZENS ADVICE DROP IN SESSIONS AT THE VILLAGE HALL

Lewes Citizens Advice will be able to give information and advice about socials tariffs and help with energy bills if you are struggling to pay for these services. Call the local Adviceline on freephone 0808 278 7892 - lines are open Tuesday - Thursday 10am-3pm or visit the drop-in advice session held fortnightly in Ringmer Village Hall on alternate Tuesdays from 11.30-2.30pm. This free service is next available on 3 and 17 June.

PARISH COUNCIL

At the Annual Statutory meeting on 6 May, Cllr. Gordon Sims was re-elected chair and Cllr. Sarah Phillips was re-elected vice-chair for the ensuing year. As we start a new Parish Council year, it’s an opportunity to reflect on achievements in the past 12 months. Our social media presence was greatly improved. The skate park and new play park project in Fingerpost Field was successfully completed. Plans to rejuvenate the shopping precinct have been formulated and the work will soon be going out to tender. We submitted our views on the Lewes Local Plan document and will respond once more when the final draft is out for consultation in the summer. During the last financial year, the Council gave out grants to the following groups and organisations: Air Ambulance Charity, St Mary’s Church, Wildflower Ringmer, Jubilee Cottages, Ringmer Croquet Club, Ringmer Football Club, Ringmer Repair Café, Ringmer Memory Café and The Monday Club. Under Section 137(4)(a) of the Local Government Act 1972 grants are available from the Parish Council typically up to £500. These can be paid to non-profit organisations and must be for the benefit of the parishioners. For larger grants, applications can be made to the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) fund. See ringmerparishcouncil.gov.uk for more information.