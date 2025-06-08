Ringmer Parish Pump

Ringmer Swimming Pool finally opens this weekend (10am on Saturday 14 June marks the official ribbon cutting). Grab the Wave Active app or head to waveactive.org for timetables and details on how to book. Thanks have to go to LDC Cllr Johnny Denis for making this happen – and just in time for summer! As well as swimming, there’s plenty more going on in and around Ringmer…

The Pet Store, Ringmer (opp. the Village Green)

Sadly the food situation for animals in Ukraine is now utterly dire. The shelters, villages and wild/roaming dogs and cats have little or no food. The suffering is great and The Pet Store, Ringmer, is doing everything it can to help k9Rescue Ukraine, a charity that organises food and equipment runs to Ukraine as regularly as possible. If you want to help, please drop in any spare food for dogs, cats and horses, equipment such as leads, collars, beds etc or donate as much as you can spare. For more information on the charity itself head to k9rescueukraine.com, or pop into The Pet Store, Ringmer.

To raise money for the animals of Ukraine The Pet Store, Ringmer is organising a Horse Tack, Coats and Accessories sale (along with regular jumble) on Saturday 28 June from 1.30pm to 4pm in the Village Hall. It’s free entry with refreshments available to buy, lots to browse and a raffle. Pre book a table by 21 June (£10 per table). Call The Pet Store, Ringmer on 01273 812732 for more information.

Loupo is one of the dogs for adoption from MIAO - see miao-mani.com

The Pet Store, Ringmer is also hosting a very special day with Jo from Mani International Animal Organisation (MIAO - miao-mani.com/) on Saturday 5 July at 11am at the store itself. This is a Greek rescue charity that gives abandoned puppies and dogs the chance of a better life through UK adoption. Come along and learn about their rescue work, meet dogs looking for UK homes, chat to MIAO adopters and their dogs and browse Greek arts, crafts and goodies for sale. There’s also a fundraising raffle where you can win a trip to the stunning Mani Peninsular in Greece – come and say hi and support this paws-itive cause. Every visit helps give rescue dogs a brighter future.

Lewes Riverside Club

This non profit club for the over 50s attracts people from Ringmer, Lewes and further afield – they meet twice a month on Fridays in Cliffe Church Hall for all kinds of entertainment and good company. The group meets at 2pm until 3.15pm and casual visitors are also welcome for £4 (includes refreshments) to find out what it’s all about. Val Sale says: “Lewes Riverside Club needs your support if you don’t want to lose it – we meet next on Friday 20 June when male group choir Sussex Kings of Harmony will showcase their skills. Next month’s meetings are 4 and 18 July with a talk on the Ashdown Forest and Lewes District Council Recycling – we probably all think we know everything about recycling but I bet we don’t!”

St Mary’s Church goings on

New bible study course is now on Thursdays in the Church Room at 3.45pm. There’s a choral evensong on Sunday 29 June at 6.30pm with members of other choirs joining St Mary’s choir. Singers are welcome from nearby parishes to sing the Sumsion in a Service and to rehearsals on 13, 20 and 27 June. St Mary’s Toddlers is on Wednesday morning as usual from 10.30am to 12pm in the Symons Hall of Ringmer Village Hall.

Ringmer Open Gardens

The Ringmer Garden Trail is on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June from 2pm to 5 pm. Tickets are available from Freeman, Forman and cost £6, allowing entry on both days. Refreshments will be available at Howells Bank Cottage in Broyle Lane (BN8 5AB). We hope that friends both old and new will support us in raising as much money as possible for St. Peter and St. James Hospice while at the same time enjoying a variety of village gardens of differing styles and sizes. Tickets will be available on the day at 1 Mill Gardens, Ringmer BN8 5JD. We look forward to seeing you.

East Sussex Vision Support Coffee morning

Come along for coffee, cake, raffle, tombola and live piano music on Saturday 14 June from 10am to 12pm at Ringmer Village Hall. All proceeds will go to the summer outings and monthly meetings for our local club for blind and partially sighted people.

Ringmer History Group

The last meeting of the spring is at 7.30pm on Friday 27 June in Ringmer Village Hall when David Rudling will talk about the life of Ivan Margary, best known for mapping the roman roads of Sussex but also an officer, gentleman, scholar and philanthropist.

Ringmer Village Library

Come along to the regular Sociable Saturday on Saturday 14 June between 10am 12pm where you can pop in for a coffee, chat, browse and some cake – this coincides with the library’s seventh birthday as a community library so there may be more cake than usual. On Thursday 19 June the library hosts East Sussex Hearing’s regular hearing aid maintenance session between 3pm and 4.30pm.

Lewes District Citizens Advice

The next drop in session at the Village Hall on 17 June between 1130am and 2.30pm.

If you have something you'd like to go in this column email Deb at [email protected]