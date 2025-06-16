Ringmer Parish Pump

Monthly life drawing classes are now on at The Croft Studio, a beautiful, harmonious space on Gote Lane. The next class is Saturday 12 July from 2pm to 5pm – booking is essential.

Targeted at artists at all levels, these classes are tutored and offer a great opportunity for budding or experienced artists to hone their skills, learn new skills and practice art with a friendly group – and there’s free refreshments. Parking is also free. Email Kristine at [email protected] or on 07956 419859 for more information and to book.

RINGMER OPEN GARDENS

The Garden Trail is on Saturday 28 June and Sunday 29 June from 2pm to 5pm. Grab tickets from Freeman Forman (£6) for entry on both days. Refreshments will be at Howells Bank Cottage in Broyle Lane (BN8 5AB) and also at Middleham, Lewes Road - the latter will be ably assisted by the WI. Organisers hope lots of people will support them in raising as much money as possible for St. Peter and St. James Hospice, while at the same time enjoying the opportunity to explore a variety of village gardens of differing styles and sizes. Tickets are also available on the day at 1 Mill Gardens, Ringmer BN8 5JD.

ST MARY’S CHURCH

At 10am on Sunday 22 June, the church has a Eucharist, to which everyone is invited. Holy Communion will be said at Holm Lodge Care Home on Tuesday and Lime Tree House on Thursday. The regular coffee and chat is on Wednesday between 10am and 12pm in the Alan West Room, with the Toddler group at 10.30am to 12pm in the Symons Hall of the Village Hall. On Thursday a Eucharist service will be said in the Lady Chapel at 10am and Bible Study, Lessons from the Wilderness, continues in the Church Room at 3.45pm (refreshments from 3.30pm).

THE NEW RINGMER MARKET

The monthly market is going from strength to strength with more and more stalls each time. The next one is on Saturday 28 June between 10am and 12pm in the Village Hall. Expect local arts, crafts, produce, and – of course – tea and coffee. Come along and browse

LEWES AND DISTRICT ART CLUB

Based in Ringmer, Lewes and District Art Club invite you to their annual exhibition at the House of Friendship in Lewes on 28 and 29 June and 5 July from 10am to 4pm each day. Affordable paintings, created using all mediums, will be on sale alongside cards and other items. Everyone is welcome to come and browse, meet some of the artists and enjoy the opportunity to purchase wonderful artworks. You may even be inspired to come and join the club! Please save the dates and pop in to see our great show.

RINGMER WELLBEING WALKS

Looking for a gentle way to stay active and connect with others? Join the Ringmer Wellbeing Walk every Monday morning. This weekly, gentle walk is part of the East Sussex Health Walks Programme, supported by Foundry Healthcare and The Conservation Volunteers. It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors, meet new people, and boost your wellbeing. Meet outside the Doctor’s Surgery, Foundry Healthcare, 30 Anchor Field, Ringmer, BN8 5QN at 10.30am. Walks are for about an hour and everyone is welcome. Contact Health Walk Coordinator Caoimhe (Queeva) McDonnell on 07483 050767 or at [email protected] for more information.

RINGMER SWIMMING POOL NOW OPEN!

The pool is open and sessions are bookable via the Wave Active app or at waveactive.org/locations/lewes-district/ringmer-swimming-pool.

BOOK A TABLE AND HELP ANIMALS IN UKRAINE

The Pet Store, Ringmer (opposite the Village Green) is throwing a Horse Tack, Coats, Accessories and Jumble Sale in the Village Hall on Saturday 28 June from 1.30pm to 4pm. The more tables selling jumble, the more money raised so if you’d like to get involved, book at £10 per table. Call 01273 812732 for more information. The Pet Store, Ringmer works with k9rescue Ukraine to get as much aid out to desperate animals impacted by the Russian war of aggression. Please help them.

RINGMER VILLAGE LIBRARY

The community library is one of the most beloved assets in the village and just celebrated its seventh year as an all volunteer run library. It’s open every week on Tuesday and Thursdays from 2pm to 5pm and on Wednesday and Saturday from 10am to 12pm. You don’t have to live in Ringmer to join and enjoy the vast range of books on offer, and it takes just a couple of minutes to join.

If you have something to go in this column, email Deb at [email protected]