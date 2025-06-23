Ringmer Parish Pump

RINGMER OPEN GARDENS THIS WEEKEND The Garden Trail is on Saturday 28 June and Sunday 29 June from 2pm to 5pm. Tickets are available rom Freeman Forman at £6 for entry on both days – you can also buy one on the day at 1 Mill Gardens, Ringmer BN8 5JD

Refreshments will be available at Howells Bank Cottage in Broyle Lane (BN8 5AB) and at Middleham, Lewes Road - the latter supported by the WI. Support this much-loved annual event, raise money for St. Peter and St. James Hospice and enjoy the chance to explore all kinds of village gardens. See more online here: stpjhospice.org/event/ringmer-village-garden-trail-2/

DON’T MISS RINGMER MARKET ON SATURDAY

This new monthly market is growing in scope every time and this Saturday 28 June from 10 to 12pm, you can join in at Ringmer Village Hall. Expect local arts, crafts, produce, clothes, gifts and refreshments available. Come down and see what it’s all about.

ARE YOU AN ARTIST LOOKING FOR A NEW CLASS?

The Croft Studio in Ringmer is a relatively new artistic space and is now offering monthly guided life drawing classes. The next one is on Saturday 12 July from 2pm to 5pm and can be booked by emailing Kristine at [email protected] or by calling 07956 419859. It’s for new, budding or experienced artists and offers guided tuition by a trained artist. Parking and refreshments are free and the session costs £30 all in (payable on booking). Spaces are limited so make sure you grab your place soon!

LEWES AND DISTRICT ART CLUB

Lewes and District Art Club (based in Ringmer) are having their annual exhibition at the House of Friendship in Lewes on 28 and 29 June and 5 July from 10am to 4pm each day. Affordable paintings, created using all mediums, will be on sale alongside cards and other items. Everyone is welcome to come and browse, meet some of the artists and buy some artwork. You may even be inspired to come and join the club!

TABLETOP SALE IN AID OF UKRAINE ANIMALS THIS SATURDAY

The Pet Store, Ringmer (opposite the Village Green) is throwing a Table Top sale in the Village Hall on Saturday 28 June from 1.30pm to 4pm. There will be Horse Tack, Coats, Accessories, Plants, Bric a Brac and general Jumble on sale with proceeds going to help the desperate animals in Ukraine. Call 01273 812732 for more information or to book a last minute table. The Pet Store, Ringmer works with k9rescue Ukraine to get as much aid out to desperate animals impacted by the Russian war of aggression. Please help them.

RINGMER HISTORY GROUP

The next meeting is tonight (Friday 27 June) at 7.30pm in Ringmer Village Hall featuring David Rudling of the Sussex School of Archaeology speaking about 'Ivan Donald Margery; officer, gentleman, scholar and philanthropist'. Ivan Margary is best remembered today for his major contributions towards the study of Roman roads in Britain, including the identification of the road from London to the Roman settlement at Bridge Farm, Barcombe Mills. He is less well known for his numerous contributions towards other facets of our cultural heritage, to other disciplines, to education, and to his local community. This talk will consider both Margary’s life and his specific contributions to Sussex archaeology.

VILLAGES MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Laughton Village Choir and the Clockhouse Singers, accompanied by the Modulus Quartet and conducted by Linda Glenn, will perform Handel’s Dixit Dominus in Holy Cross Church, Uckfield on Saturday 5 July at 6pm. Tickets cost £15 in advance or £20 on the door from villagesmusicfestival.org The festival, organised bi-annually by Joan Royle, also includes an evening of jazz with the Andy Williams Trio in the beautiful garden of Limekiln Farm Chivington and a piano recital by the renowned concert pianist Joanna MacGregor at Wick Street Farm.

ST MARY’S CHURCH

As well as our usual 10am Eucharist on Sunday morning (29 June), we have a Festival Evensong at 6.30pm. This will feature around 30 people from nearby parishes gathering to sing during this service. Do come along to enjoy familiar hymn tunes and a lovely setting of the Service. On Tuesday, Holy Communion will be said at Parris Lawn at 11am. Wednesday sees the usual things taking place in the Village Hall (Coffee Break and Toddlers). A Eucharist service is said on Thursday morning at 10am in the Lady Chapel and at 3.45pm we continue our current Bible Study series in the Church Room. Also, a note for your diaries – on Sunday 6 July we have a concert here in church at 4pm by the Create Music Youth String Ensemble, a group of talented local players – no charge, no tickets, just donations if you wish.

RINGMER WI

The next meeting is on 1 July when Fiona Dennis of Fi’s yard in Lewes will talk about the influence of politics, economic extremes and gender fluidity in the 1930s still influence our ideas of what a good garden should be. Guests are welcome, as always, to join us.