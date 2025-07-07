Ringmer Parish Pump

Join Lewes, Seaford & District Cats Protection for an afternoon cream tea on Saturday 12 July at Dartvale Boarding Cattery in Ringmer.

The fundraising event for Cats Protection is at the cattery in Ringmer BN8 5NH from 2pm to 5pm. Entry is by donation, a cream tea is £5 per person and there will be live entertainment, a raffle and lots of stalls. Come along and help raise money and help find new homes for lots of cats.

St Mary’s Church

St Mary’s Church Summer Fete is on Saturday 12 July in the church and Church Room between 2pm and 4pm – you’ll find stalls, a hamper raffle, treasure hunt, tower and organ visits and refreshments. We look forward to seeing you there.

Everyone is also welcome to the Eucharist at 10am on Sunday 13 July. On Wednesday 16 July there’s the usual Coffee Break in the Alan West room of the Village Hall from 10am until 12pm and the Toddlers group in the Symons Hall from 10.30am to 12pm. And, at 10am on Thursday 17 July, there’s a Eucharist in the Lady Chapel.

Lewes Riverside Club

On Friday 18 July, the club welcomes Lewes District Council for a talk on Recycling - if you have any unanswered questions bring them along! If you are interested in our members-only club and would like to visit us, please feel free to come along to Cliffe Church Hall in Lewes for the very small fee of £4. We have a variety of entertainment twice a month on a Friday afternoon. We start promptly at 2pm and usually finish around 3.15pm. You would be very welcome.

Ringmer Horticultural Club Summer Show

The summer show is in Ringmer Village Hall on Saturday 12 July. Classes include fruit, veg, flower arranging and displays, crafting, baking, beverages, art and photography. Head to ringmerhorticulturalclub.co.uk or to the library to grab a schedule. The show opens to the public at 2pm with free entry – check out the display of exhibits, join in the raffle and enjoy some delicious refreshments. At 4.15pm, the prize giving and the entertaining auction of produce will take place. Contact the committee at [email protected] for more information.

Lewes District Citizens Advice

The next Lewes Citizens Advice drop-in advice session is in Ringmer Village Hall on Tuesday 15 July from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

Art classes in Ringmer

The Croft Studio (Gote Lane, Ringmer, BN8 5HX) is running monthly guided life drawing classes – the next one is on Saturday 12 July. These are perfect for beginners or improvers and offer dynamic poses as well as reflective longer poses, all with guidance and assistance. Free parking and refreshments. Places are limited so book now by contacting Kirstine at [email protected] or on 07956 419859. Find the studio on Facebook/the.croft.studio.2023 and on Instagram/the_croftstudio

Meet our local MP

James MacCleary MP will be at Ringmer Parish Council offices (Old School Close, BN8 5RA) on Wednesday 30 July 2025 from 12pm to 1pm. It’s your chance to come and meet him and share your views.

Raystede Family Learning Days

During the school summer holidays, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare (The Broyle, Ringmer, BN8 5AJ will be running their Family Learning Days. These are totally free, running every Wednesday and Thursday throughout the holidays. Explore and learn all about Raystede’s work, enjoy talks on the different animals, film shows, craft activities and two brand new trails. Head to raystede.org for more information.