Ringmer Parish Pump

Join the Ringmer Wellbeing Walk on Monday at 10.30am. This weekly walk offers a gentle way to stay active and connect with others.

This weekly, gentle walk is part of the East Sussex Health Walks Programme, supported by Foundry Healthcare and The Conservation Volunteers. It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors, meet new people, and boost your wellbeing. Meet outside the Doctor’s surgery, Foundry Healthcare, 30 Anchor Field, Ringmer, BN8 5QN at 10.30am and expect the walk to last around one hour. All welcome – for more info contact Health Walk Coordinator Caoimhe (Queeva) McDonnell on 07483 050767 or at [email protected]

RINGMER HISTORY GROUP

There’s no Friday evening meeting this month but Andrew Edgar will lead a guided historical walk down Norlington Lane on Saturday 19 July, starting in Ringmer Old Churchyard at 2pm. Join us to learn about this Medieval open field Ringmer settlement while it is still there to see. All welcome.

FOUNDRY HEALTHCARE EVENT AT RINGMER VILLAGE HALL

The Village Hall trustees have been working in partnership with Foundry Healthcare to put on a health event on Saturday 26 July 26 from 10.30am until 1.30pm at Ringmer Village Hall. The session starts at 10.40am with a 'Meet the Team' presentation and an opportunity for questions and answers.

There will be a digital help desk which is useful if you're struggling with Anima and the apps, blood pressure testing, lifestyle advice, access to social prescribers and local support networks. It's an ideal opportunity to talk to the practice team about what matters to you. There'll be refreshments too. Please come and see what's on offer!

ST MARY'S CHURCH

There are two services this Sunday 20 July – a sung Eucharist at 10am and Evensong at 6.30pm. All welcome. On Wednesday, you’re invited to the Alan West Room at the Village Hall any time between 10am and 12pm for a coffee and a chat. Also on Wednesday from 10.30am to 12pm, our Toddler group meets in the Symons Hall when we’re pleased to welcome parents/carers of pre-school children. Finally, on Thursday at 10am a Eucharist is said in the Lady Chapel.

LOCAL AUTHOR TALK AT RINGMER VILLAGE LIBRARY

This month, Ringmer author Molly Green has a new book being published - called The Wartime Librarian’s Secret. We’re delighted to announce that she’ll be coming to Ringmer Village Hall to talk to us on 9 August at 2.30pm and will be signing copies of her new book. Entry to the event will be just £5, to include tea and home-made cake. Tickets are available at the library right now so book your place - you can also email [email protected] to reserve one.

RINGMER REPAIR CAFE

The next Ringmer Repair Café is on Saturday 26 July between 10am and 12.30pm. We know that there are still some residents who are not sure where the Parish Council Office is situated - on the main Lewes Road, turn down Harrisons Lane, take the first turn to the left, which is Greater Paddock, and immediately to the left is Old School Close with the back entrance to Kings Academy Ringmer. Just go through the open gates into the car park and the Parish Council Office is in the left hand building. Follow the arrows!

LOCAL MP COMING TO RINGMER

James MacCleary MP will be at Ringmer Parish Council offices (Old School Close, BN8 5RA) on Wednesday 30 July 2025 from 12pm to 1pm. It’s your chance to come and meet him and share your views.