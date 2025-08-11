Ringmer Parish Pump

Not long to go until this year's Picnic on the Green! Find out what to expect on Bank Holiday Monday.

It's still a week or so away but this year's Picnic on the Green is looking bigger and better than ever. Organised by Ringmer Parish Council, the picnic promises a day of community fun on Ringmer's beautiful green.

As always, the picnic is on Bank Holiday Monday (this year, August 25) from 1pm to 5pm. This year sees the return of the dog show (just for fun), hosted by Vanessa Leon from The Pet Store, Ringmer - see details in the poster above. And there's plenty of other events too, including a car show, line dancing, a treasure hunt, loads of fun challenges such as a water balloon competition, football target game and other traditional kid's games.

There will be live music from The Rock Choir, Skulldrummery and Work in Progress and representatives from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue and St John's Ambulance will be showing off their equipment and training.

Refreshments will be available, including ice creams, pizza and jacket potatoes and a WI tea stand. The cricket club will be running a licensed bar and, should the weather be a bit dodgy, there will be a large marquee set up for shelter. The long range weather forecast suggests it'll be fine, but you never know...

St Mary's Church

We have two services on Sunday, August 17, our usual Eucharist at 10am and Evensong at 6.30pm. You would be very welcome at either (or both) of these services. On Wednesday you are invited for coffee and a chat at Coffee Break in the Alan West Room at the Village Hall between 10am and 12pm and parents/carers are welcome to bring pre-school children with their siblings along to Toddler Group in the Symons Hall at the Village Hall between 10.30am and 12pm.

Sign up now for the September Life Drawing Class

Life drawing continues at The Croft Studio, Ringmer (Gote Lane, Ringmer, BN8 5HX) in September. There are only ten places so if you fancy it, you need to book in soon for Saturday, September 13 from 2pm to 5pm. It's £30, payable when booking and there's free parking and refreshments. At the moment this is a women's only group, although there are male and female models.

Heads up for an exciting exhibition next month

After over 20 years making and exhibiting his quirky and humorous automata and mechanical models in Lewes, Ivan Morgan is this year having an exhibition of his expanding collection at Ringmer Village Hall, Alan West room. It will be for one day only – September 20 from 10am to 4pm. Visitors will be able to operate all the hand-cranked automata so it will be great fun for all the family. There is no charge. For a preview you can visit Ivan's website www.positivelycreative.co.uk

If you have anything you'd like to go in this column, email Deb Lancaster at [email protected]