Ringmer Parish Pump

It's nearly time - join us at Ringmer Parish Council's annual Picnic on the Green on Bank Holiday Monday.

Currently, the weather forecast says that the August Bank Holiday will be sunny and dry in the daytime, with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees. This sounds ideal for the Picnic on the Green, which is packed with loads of stuff to see and do. From bands and line dancing to stalls and, of course, the fun dog show, the event is bigger and better every year.

There will be a few food stalls, including pizza and baked potatoes and the WI will be out in force with cakes and tea and coffee. Bring your own picnic, browse the stalls and join in the fun on Monday, August 25 from 1pm to 5pm on Ringmer's beautiful village green.

And, if the weather does bring some rain, there will be plenty of shelter in the marquee. The event is organised and managed by Ringmer Parish Council. To find out everything that will be going on on the ringmerparishcouncil.gov.uk

Your World

Ringmer Repair Café

Ringmer Repair Café returns on Saturday, August 30 from 10am to 12.30pm at its regular home in the Parish Council Office. Find this just off Harrison's Lane in Old School Close (please note, it's *not* at the Village Hall!)

Volunteers are on hand to repair or advise on repairs on electrical, mechanical, wooden, garden tool (including sharpening), ceramic (advice), computer and audio problems, as well as sewing and textile repairs. And, for parents, it's worth knowing that school badges, uniform repairs and name badges are all on offer to help get ready for the new school year.

There are also refreshments on offer. For more information head to ringmerrepaircafe.co.uk or email [email protected]

St Mary's Church

The Eucharist service at 10am on Sunday, August 24 includes the opportunity for one-to-one prayer with a member of our Pastoral team. If you have someone or something specific you would like to have prayed for in this time do come along. On Tuesday and Thursday Eucharist services will be said at Holm Lodge and Lime Tree House respectively. The usual Wednesday events are taking place – Coffee Break in the Alan West Room where you can go for a coffee and a chat between 10am and 12om, and our Toddler Group in the Symons Hall for pre-school children and siblings between 10.30am and 12pm.

Ringmer Open Gardens

Thank you to everyone who together made our recent Open Garden Trail a resounding success. Twelve gardeners opened their various and varied plots to a wonderful number of people at the end of June, sharing their gardens and stories with enthusiastic visitors. It was wonderful to see so many visitors and we raised an even more wonderful amount of money for the St. Peter and St. James Hospice.

The final total (as far as I know) was £6,841.42!! This was more than twice the amount raised last year and includes the sale of teas, plants, garden entry and some very generous donations. I was so ecstatic when I received the email from Wendy Agate at the Hospice that I rushed outside and button-holed a neighbour to share the good news.

The work of fundraising never stops because it takes more than £10,000 a day to run the Hospice and Wendy Agate is already thinking about next year. If you would like to take part next year, please contact Wendy at [email protected]

Link to Hope shoebox appeal

Last year we managed to send 81 completed shoeboxes to families and elderly people in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria. And, while Christmas may seem a while away, the 2025 Link to Hope appeal is live.

The Link to Hope shoebox appeal has been going since 1992 and every year, Ringmer residents donate what they can to contribute. For a full rundown of the charity, why it's necessary and what you can do to help go to linktohope.co.uk/shoebox-appeal-2025.

Sue Clyde manages Ringmer's contribution. She says: "If you are unable to fill a box, I would be happy to receive donations and we can make up boxes. You can see the items needed on the website - they range from toiletries to family games and toys. If you'd like more details you can contact me on 01273 812700."

The cut off point for the boxes is November 7.

If you have anything to go in this column, email Deb Lancaster at [email protected]