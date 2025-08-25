Ringmer Parish Pump

Ringmer Repair Café is back Saturday, August 30 from 10am to 12.30pm at the Parish Council Offices.

Got something you want to repair? Don't want to throw it away? Come along to Ringmer Repair Café and see if the volunteers can help.

The café runs on the last Saturday at the end of the month at the Parish Council Offices in Ringmer. Please note, the Parish Council is no longer based at Ringmer Village Hall and you need to go to Ringmer Parish Council Offices, just off Harrison's Lane in Old School Close.

You can take one item that needs to be repaired and the team of volunteers will do their best to help. Check the website at ringmerrepaircafe.co.uk for full details, but in a nutshell they can generally help with small electrical items, IT devices, clothing and fabric items (for repairs only, not alterations), ceramics (advice only), wooden objects and gardening tools that need sharpening.

Repairers repairing at Ringmer Repair Café

They cannot deal with large white goods or anything that's completely dismantled or in pieces. Email [email protected] ahead of time if you're unsure. There are refreshments on offer along with a warm welcome.

Ringmer WI

Our next meeting is on Tuesday, September 2 at 7.30pm in the Village Hall when Robin Keyte will be talking about the Amsterdam Disaster, the awful story of the Dutch East India ship, from its construction to its wrecking on the Sussex coast at Bulverhythe, where it can still be seen today. Visitors are welcome to try us for two meetings a year, after which we hope you will join!

Ringmer Evergreen Club

The Ringmer Evergreen Club has been going since 1963, and offers a social club for senior citizens in the village.

During the first half of the year, the club enjoyed three outings, Brian Wignall’s inspiring talk on astronomy, Paul Heard’s musical quiz, Ffion Wilkes’ exercises and the recording of VE 80 memories of members all rounded off by a cream tea lead by our favourite songstress and quiz-master Daphne Starnes.

The second half of the year's programme starts on Thursday, September 4, and includes talks from Bob Cairns to dust off our memories and Age UK. on the avoidance of scams. Outings are being planned for October 23 to Lancing College Chapel and November 20 to Notcutts at Ditchling to begin the Christmas season of celebration.

As well as guest speakers and coach trips out, the club offers social gatherings with games, puzzles and activities, a summer cream tea party, special events, visits to Ringmer Drama Society dress rehearsals and a Christmas carol service.

The group meets on Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm in the Jack Hart Hall in Ringmer Village Hall. You can try for free for a month, and then the annual subscription is £15. Entrance fee is £2 to include refreshments and a raffle ticket. The committee is also looking for volunteers to help out - contact Graham and Gill Stapley on 01273 812976 or 07732 224066.

St Mary’s Church

Our Eucharist service this Sunday 31 August is at 10am as usual. Holy Communion is being said at Parris Lawn on Tuesday at 11am. The usual events are taking place on Wednesday – Coffee Break in the Alan West Room where you can go for coffee and a chat between 10am and 12pm, and our Toddler Group in the Symons Hall for pre-school children, with their siblings, between 10.30am and 12pm.

On Saturday, September 6, there is an exhibition by our Art Groups in the Church Room between 10am and 4pm. Do come along and see some of the work they do on a Tuesday and Wednesday morning each week. Refreshments are available. The exhibition is also open on Sunday afternoon between 2om and 4pm.

Email Deb Lancaster at [email protected] if you have something you'd like to go into this column.