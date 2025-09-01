Ringmer Parish Pump

Ringmer's Chris Haywood and his friend Carsen are raising money for the Sussex Cancer Fund. Here's how you can support them.

On 14 September 2025, Carsten and Chris will be participating in the London to Brighton Cycle Ride, together on a tandem.

Chris says: "Both of our wives were diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the end of 2023, and have endured the chemotherapy and surgery that has enabled them to be leading relatively normal lives into 2025 and hopefully beyond.

"Just saying 'thank you' to the amazing NHS staff who have cared for our wives so magnificently seemed somehow totally inadequate. Whether nurses in the cancer wards or in the chemotherapy units in Brighton and Haywards Heath, their support was (and is) always so cheerful, kind and caring. We must also give a special mention to Rebecca Herbertson (oncologist), Sonali Kaushik and Peter Larsen-Disney (both surgeons), who have fought so brilliantly for our wives and so many others.

Chris and Carsen are riding tandem at the London to Sussex bike ride

"This is why we decided to raise as much money as possible by taking part in the London to Brighton bike ride. Every contribution will directly support the Sussex Cancer Fund's mission to ensure that every cancer patient in Sussex has access to essential services and facilities.

"We ask you to join us please on this journey. Your support can and will help transform lives and provide hope where it is needed most. Together, we can make a difference for those battling cancer in our community."

If you'd like to help them raise money, simply head to Just Giving at www.justgiving.com/page/chris-carsten-1

St Mary's Church

The theme for our two services this Sunday 7 September is Creation. At 10am it is our FirstSunday@10 service, an all-age service with lots of singing and a simple craft activity, then at 6.30pm we have a Creationtide Evensong. Also, between 2 and 4pm, there is an art exhibition in the Church Room by our two Art Groups. At 9am on Tuesday,, Prayer Time is held in the Lady Chapel when prayers are said for our parish, village, country and world. You are very welcome to come along.

"The usual events are taking place on Wednesday – Coffee Break in the Alan West Room where you can go for coffee and a chat between 10 and 12pm, and our Toddler Group in the Symons Hall for pre-school children between 10.30am and 12pm. At 10am Thursday we have a said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel and at 3.45pm in the Church Room we begin our new course of Study Groups entitled ‘Questions of Faith’. You are welcome to join us. Then at 7.30pm in the Church Room we hope you will come along to an EcoTalk ‘How do we encourage hedgehogs and birds into our gardens’.

St Mary's Art Exhibition

St Mary’s Art Groups are holding an exhibition and sale of artworks and cards on Saturday 6 September (10am to 4pm) and Sunday 7th September (2pm to 4pm) in the Church Room. Entrance is free, as are refreshments. Members of the group would be pleased to welcome you. Please bring cash, as you may be tempted to buy!

Lewes Riverside Club

It seems a while ago since we were last at club. This is because there were five Fridays in August and we only meet for two Fridays each month. We are back again on Friday 5 September with Bill Elms and the lovely Ukulele Band. We commence at 2pm promptly and finish around 3.15pm with a short break for a hot drink at 2.45pm. If you would like to see what you've been missing, come and visit us. You will find us at Cliffe Church Hall and would be very welcome for the small fee of £4. Our next get together is Friday 19 September with the Hailsham Photographic Club and their amazing photographs.

Volunteering day at Laughton Greenwood

Everyone is welcome on Sunday 7 September for Woodland Volunteering at Laughton Greenwood. This local community wood is just two miles from Ringmer (Keepers Gate (Double wooden gates), Park Lane, Laughton, BN8). Email Sarah at [email protected] for more details.

Singalong group restarts

The Singalong group starts again on Wednesday 10 September from 2.30pm to 4pm. New members of any age would be very welcome. We are a small, friendly group, who enjoy singing together. No audition needed, just come along if you enjoy to sing with others. We meet every Wednesday afternoon except the first Wednesday of each month in St. Mary's Church Room. For more information call Jill on 07980 693667.

Lewes Flower Club

The next meeting is on Thursday 11 September 2025 at 12.30pm at Beechwood Community Hall, Cooksbridge, BN7 3QG. The speaker is Jacqueline Aviolet who will deliver a talk on Herbs. The cost to visitors is £7 to include a cup of tea and biscuits. There will also be a general raffle. Please note that this is a talk and not a demonstration.

Hedge Laying Competition in Ringmer

Each year, the Laughton and District Agricultural Society holds a hedge laying competition and this year it's on Saturday 6 September 2025 at Wellingham Farm, Ringmer BN8 5SW (by kind permission of the Peters family). The competition gets going at 8.30am and usually finishes around 1pm to 1.30pm. All welcome and free entry.

If you have anything you'd like to see in this column please email Deb Lancaster at [email protected]