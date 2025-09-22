Ringmer Parish Pump

Don't miss the Ringmer Hub (Societies Fair) at the Village Hall on Saturday 27 September from 10am to 1pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you're new to Ringmer or fancy seeing what's going on around and about this is a great opportunity to meet people involved in loads of societies and groups.

There will be more than 25 groups represented, and refreshments will be available from Ringmer Tiddlers and Toddlers group, who this year is celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will be showing a display of memorabilia from the early days of Ringmer swimming pool. Everyone is welcome, especially if you're new to the village or if you fancy taking up a new activity.

Volunteers, past and present Trustees and group leaders - everyone who makes Ringmer Village Hall happen!

Come and have a chat with representatives from the groups in an informal atmosphere - and check out the community library too!

Lewes Riverside Club

Our September entertainment has been a huge success with the Ukulele Group who were very entertaining and had everyone foot tapping and singing along with the popular 60s and the ever popular Hailsham Photographic Club. I know it is the holiday season but sadly there were many empty seats. Just remember - use it or lose it! Coming up on 3 October we have 'The Long Walk Home' and on the 17 October, 'The Secret Lewes Garden'.

Although we are a members only club, if you are reading this and would like to come along, you would be very welcome as a visitor for the small price of £4. We meet twice a month in Lewes Cliffe Church Hall for social purposes and some form of entertainment, always on a Friday afternoon. Doors are open from 1.30pm and we commence at 2pm sharp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary’s Church

Our service this Sunday 28 September is a Eucharist with the Ministry of Prayer. On Wednesday our usual events take place – Coffee Break in the Alan West Room at the Village Hall between 10am and 12pm when you can come and enjoy coffee and a chat, and between 10.30am and 12pm our Toddler Group takes place in the Symons Hall, also in the Village Hall, when parents/carers can bring pre-school children for a time of play for the children and a good chat among the mums. At 10am on Thursday we have a said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel and at 3.45pm in the Church Room the study course entitled ‘Questions of Faith’ continues. Why not come and join us? Also on Thursday, Holy Communion is said at Holm Lodge at 11am.

Ringmer Dramatic Society

The Society is delighted to announce its Autumn production, showcasing two compelling one-act plays. Production week is 19 to 22 November 2025 at Ringmer Village Hall. Tickets on sale soon! The plays are:

TRIFLES directed by Sarah Boot-Handford Set in 1916 Nebraska, the play unfolds on a freezing morning when farmer John Wright is found strangled in his bed. His wife, Minnie, is the primary suspect, but will the County Attorney, the local Sheriff, and their neighbour uncover any convincing evidence? And what insights will their wives bring to the investigation?

THE GHOST OF SANDY O’GRADY directed by Nigel Baker Set on Bodmin Moor in the 1950s, this ghost story reveals the aftermath of Sandy O'Grady's mysterious disappearance ten years prior. Toby, the current owner of the farmhouse, believes Sandy's ghost returns to haunt his cottage each year on the anniversary of his death. While Toby locks all windows and doors to maintain his routine every 19 January, the arrival of a stranded young couple disrupts his carefully controlled world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ringmer Pet Store's Charity Calendar is back for 2026

Do you want your pet to be famous? The Pet Store, Ringmer (opp the Green) is once again producing a charity calendar featuring your pets. If you would like yours to feature in the calendar, free of charge (although a voluntary contribution to our collection box is always appreciated), please email to [email protected].

The Pet Store’s Vanessa Leon says: “We produce and pay or the calendar, which will sell for £9.50 and all proceeds go directly to help the animals in Ukraine – they need our help more than ever as we head into winter.” Please submit your pet pictures by 18 October 2025.

Ringmer Repair Café

The Repair Café is on the last Saturday of each month, with the next on Saturday 27 September from 10am to 12.30pm in Ringmer Parish Council Offices (BN8 5RA - please note this is not at the Village Hall). Bring your items needing repair, including electrical, clothes, textiles, wooden and mechanical items, garden tools to sharpen, ceramic (advice), IT advice. We're always keen to welcome new volunteer repairers too - particularly electricians! No charge, but donations are welcome. Email [email protected] for more information.

If you have anything to go into this column, email Deb Lancaster at [email protected]